“Will you be my waifu?” Genshin Impact player proposes to girlfriend with an incredibly wholesome in-game surprise

A successful marriage proposal by using Genshin Impact might seem farfetched to some players, but it happened to one couple from La Union.

Some introverts might have trouble thinking about a way to propose to their loved ones. This statement is especially true for somebody described as an "extreme introvert."

One individual who fits this description is known as Jerome Javillonar, and he managed to successfully propose to his girlfriend, Ronica, by using Genshin Impact.

It apparently took him over a month to get the supplies to organize everything in the Serenitea Pot, as it included several heartwarming messages using several objects. The message she said yes to was,

"Will you be my waifu?"

The above story comes from the girlfriend who said "Yes," and it has been garnering a great deal of attention as of late. It's often not easy for somebody to pop the question involving marriage, especially for an introvert.

In this case, one Genshin Impact player used his creativity in organizing his Serenitea Pot to be as romantic as possible.

This Facebook post includes a video (the first one in this selection), where Travelers can see everything as it happened. It then proceeds through a sweet little wholesome adventure throughout the boyfriend's Serenitea Pot.

The "Roses are red" message (Image via Ronica Pilar Mejica Cabansag)

She goes through some wedding archways before seeing the first message.

"Roses are red."

She then travels for a bit and goes through some more archways before seeing the following message.

"Violets are blue."

The "Forever is real with you" message (Image via Ronica Pilar Mejica Cabansag)

After some more adventuring, she sees another message, reading:

"Forever is real with you."

At the final location is another archway, except with two cats there. There is yet another message at this location. It reads:

"Will you be my waifu?"

Shortly afterward, Jerome Javillonar proposes to Ronica in real-life.

The two characters representing the real-life couple (Image via Ronica Pilar Mejica Cabansag)

The whole video lasts for nearly eight minutes, with almost 110K people having already seen it. It's also worth mentioning that the couple has stated that Genshin Impact is their favorite online game. Using one's favorite game for a proposal has happened before, but it's not something that Genshin Impact players typically see.

In the end, it's a wholesome story that some gamers might love to see. Some parts of the story are written in Filipino, but the English portions should be easy enough to understand.

The couple plans to tie the knot sometime later this year, although no specifics have been given.

