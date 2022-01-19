Genshin Impact leak teases Ayato’s Elemental Skill and Burst animation overview

There are new questionable drawing leaks that hint at what Ayato's Elemental Skill and Burst are supposed to do in Genshin Impact.

Whether they're accurate or not remains to be seen. However, Ayato is a hugely anticipated character, so Genshin Impact fans are looking for any type of information on him. There are two drawings to discuss here.

The first one will be clearer and better-looking. It's based on the second drawing, which looks rougher but comes from a respected leaker back on NGA. There is a possibility that the image is accurate, so some fans might wish to see it.

Genshin Impact leaks: Drawings of what's supposedly Ayato's Elemental Skill and Burst

The above tweet includes a clean picture of Ayato's kit (at least, according to these leaks). Apparently, he has the ability to swap from a sword to a polearm, which makes sense, as an NPC named Nobumori states:

"Kamisato Ayato not only has excellent swordsmanship, but has great skill with a polearm."

The ability to swap between two weapon types isn't unheard of, either, for the Raiden Shogun switches from a polearm to a sword in her Elemental Burst. It is worth noting that these drawings don't tell the whole tale, as they're just based on another drawing leak.

This tweet depicts the original drawing before a different user made a prettier one. It comes from a leaker who drew Yae Miko's kit before, but there is still no evidence that it's 100% accurate. Either way, the two drawings are similar, with the first one being prettier on the eyes.

Other Genshin Impact leaks on Ayato's moveset

There was an old leak by a reliable leaker named Dimbreath, back in late November 2021. It discussed some speculation about Yae Miko and Ayato's movesets, based on the Genshin Impact data the user found. Interestingly enough, the Yae Miko portion seems to be in the right direction.

The numbers on cooldowns and duration were always subject to change, but the general gist of her moveset is accurate to what players saw in the video leaks. In those Genshin Impact leaks, she was revealed to have three totems with separate charges as her Elemental Skill, and her Elemental Burst does detonate those totems.

Assessing the Genshin Impact leaks on Ayato's moveset

The Ayato-related part of the leak (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

These Ayato leaks don't specifically mention him swapping between a polearm and a sword. It essentially reads:

Vision: Hydro

Hydro Possible passive: Can reduce a teammate's Elemental Skill cooldown, and it has four levels that can increase ATK.

Can reduce a teammate's Elemental Skill cooldown, and it has four levels that can increase ATK. Elemental Skill: Ayato can throw something that taunts nearby foes and increases the passive by two levels.

The lower-quality drawing indicates Ayato throwing something at the top, with both drawings including some meter at the top left. Whether that has something to do with the passive or not is unknown, but that's the main correlation between these leaks.

More information on Ayato (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

There was a small update to these Genshin Impact leaks back on November 30, 2021, regarding his Normal Attacks dealing Hydro DMG under something called "Water Blade." It is worth noting that these leaks include a note talking about how there is less data for Ayako, so it's harder to read than Yae Miko.

It remains to be seen if these Ayato leaks will hold true in the future, as there are no videos on him right now.

