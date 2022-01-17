Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Yae Miko buffed again to deal more Elemental Burst damage

Genshin Impact version 2.5 will bring in Yae Miko, and players worldwide have sky-scraping expectations from the five-star character. She has played important roles in the Inazuma Archon and Hangout event quests for Gorou.
Yae Miko is expected to fulfill the role of an Electro DPS unit. However, beta testers claimed that her damage output has been underwhelming.
As a result, Genshin Impact has introduced certain buffs for Yae Miko, and here's everything players need to know about them.
Yae Miko will now deal more Elemental Burst DMG in Genshin Impact
Based on the leaks so far, it is safe to assume that Yae Miko's Elemental Burst is the most important part of her kit. She deals AoE Electro DMG with this ability and also converts any nearby Sesshou Sakuas to Sky Kitsune Thunderbolts.
The Elemental Burst has a 22 second cooldown and costs 90 Energy.
Following the latest buffs, Yae Miko's Sky Kitsune Thunderbolt will deal more Electro DMG. On Talent Lv. 10, the scaling has been increased to 600.8688% from 528.768%.
Ubatcha further added that the Sky Kitsune Thunderbolt is now called the Tenko Thunderbolt.
Previous Yae Miko buffs that were introduced in Genshin Impact 2.5 beta testing
It is worth noting that this is the second time that Genshin Impact leakers have reported Yae Miko buffs.
A few days back, Ubatcha reported that the cooldown on Yae Miko's Elemental Skill has been reduced from 9 seconds to 4 seconds. Additionally, the cast time for the skill has decreased.
Lastly, there were some minor, yet valuable, changes made in Yae Miko's passive talents and constellations:
- Talent: When using Yae's Elemental Burst, every Sesshou Sakura destroyed will reset the cooldown of 1 Sesshou Sakura charge.
- Constellation 1 restores 8 energy (initially 7)
- Constellation 2 increases the max level of the Sesshou Sakura to 4.
- Constellation 6 ignores 60% DEF of enemies (Initally 45%)
Before the buffs, Yae Miko's talents and constellations were:
- Talent: Other party members can decrease the cooldown on Yae Miko's Elemental Skill when they deal Elemental Skill DMG.
- C1: When Yae Miko's Elemental Burst triggers a Sky Kitsune Thunderbolt, she recovers seven energy for herself.
- C2: The Elemental Skill's cooldown is reduced by 20% and its attack AoE is increased by 100%.
- C6: When a Sesshou Sakura is created, its initial level becomes two, and the maximum level increases to four. Sesshou Sakura's attacks ignore 45% of enemy DEF as well.
Hence, Yae Miko should be an Electro DPS character in Genshin Impact who deals a majority of her damage through the Elemental Burst. Players will most likely require an Electro battery to efficiently use her and spam the burst as soon as the cooldown ends.