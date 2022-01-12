Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: New Yae Miko buff reduces cooldown, changed passive talents, and more

Yae Miko has received certain buffs ahead of her release in Genshin Impact version 2.5. Apparently, the character's damage output and playstyle was too underwhelming owing to which the developers have buffed her Elemental Skill, Burst, and constellations.

The hype for Yae Miko is sky-scraping, and the community will be naturally disappointed if she underperforms. Back in patch 1.3, Genshin Impact had to buff Zhongli because players claimed he wasn't good enough.

To avoid facing a similar situation with Yae Miko, here's how miHoYo has buffed her during the Genshin Impact 2.5 beta testing.

Yae Miko's Elemental Skill and Burst buffed during Genshin Impact 2.5 beta testing

Beta testers and leakers have recently discovered the following changes in Yae Miko's kit:

Elemental Skill cooldown has been reduced from 9 seconds to 4 seconds

Elemental Skill cast time has been reduced

Yae Miko's Elemental Burst has been indirectly buffed with her passive talent. When players use her Elemental Burst, every Sesshou Sakura that is destroyed will reset the cooldown of one Sesshou Sakura's charge.

Yae changes



Elemental Skill CD: 9s to 4s

Elemental Skill cast time reduced



Elemental Skill CD: 9s to 4s
Elemental Skill cast time reduced
A1: When using Q, Every Sesshou Sakura destroyed will reset the cooldown of 1 Sesshou Sakura charge (completely changed)

Many players believe that this is the first big step in the right direction. Yae Miko's Elemental Skill will be much more viable after the aforementioned reduction in the cooldowns. Moreover, the talent can help in making her playstyle fluid.

Changes in Yae Miko's constellations in Genshin Impact 2.5

Yae Miko's constellations have been changed in the following ways:

Constellation 1- When Yae Miko's Elemental Burst triggers a Sky Kitsune Thunderbolt, she recovers eight energy for herself.

When Yae Miko's Elemental Burst triggers a Sky Kitsune Thunderbolt, she recovers eight energy for herself. Constellation 2- Sesshou Sakura start at level 2 when summoned by the Elemental Skill. Their maximum level is increased to 4, and the attack AoE is increased by 60%.

Sesshou Sakura start at level 2 when summoned by the Elemental Skill. Their maximum level is increased to 4, and the attack AoE is increased by 60%. Constellation 6- Sesshou Sakura's attacks ignore 60% of enemy DEF.

C1: 7 -> 8 energy restored

C2: Sesshou Sakura start at level 2 when created. Max level increased to 4, and its attack AoE is increased by 60%. (completely changed)

C2: Sesshou Sakura start at level 2 when created. Max level increased to 4, and its attack AoE is increased by 60%. (completely changed)
C6: Ignores 60% of DEF (instead of 45%) (the first part of the old C6 has been removed)

This is how these constellations looked before the buffs:

Constellation 1 : When Yae Miko's Elemental Burst triggers a Sky Kitsune Thunderbolt, she recovers seven energy for herself.

: When Yae Miko's Elemental Burst triggers a Sky Kitsune Thunderbolt, she recovers seven energy for herself. Constellation 2 : The Elemental Skill's cooldown is reduced by 20% and its attack AoE is increased by 100%.

: The Elemental Skill's cooldown is reduced by 20% and its attack AoE is increased by 100%. Constellation 6: When a Sesshou Sakura is created, its initial level becomes two, and the maximum level increases to four. Sesshou Sakura's attacks ignore 45% of enemy DEF as well.

Players can expect to get more clarity on the efficiency of these buffs in a few days as beta testers continue to check Yae Miko.

As of now, the 2.4 update for Genshin Impact is live and players are still figuring out the true potential of Shenhe. Thereafter, two rerun banners for Zhongli and Ganyu will be available.

