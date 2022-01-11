Upcoming Genshin Impact 2.4 banners: Release date, 4-star characters, weapons, and more

Genshin Impact version 2.4 will soon enter its second phase in which players can expect new banners, characters, weapons, events, and more.

While the first phase of the current update brought two new characters called Shenhe and Yun Jin, the upcoming phase will focus on re-run banners. Moreover, no new weapons will be added to the game until the arrival of Yae Miko in update 2.5.

Here's everything players need to know about the upcoming banners in the 2.4 update.

Zhongli and Ganyu rerun banners in Genshin Impact 2.4 revealed

Genshin Impact changed its approach this time and revealed all the upcoming banners in 2.4 before leakers.

Similar to Eula and Albedo in version 2.3, two five-star characters belonging to the Cryo and Geo elements will return in version 2.4: Zhongli and Ganyu.

As of now, it is public knowledge that the dual rerun banners share pity. Alongside Zhongli and Ganyu, they will feature the following four-star characters:

Xingqiu

Beidou

Yanfei

The aforementioned characters will be available from January 25, 2022 at 18:00 (UTC +8), until February 15, 2022 at 14:59 (UTC +8).

F2P players are naturally confused between pulling for Ganyu and Zhongli. While the former is the strongest DPS character in Genshin Impact, the latter is the best support character with almost indestructible shields.

Having said that, leaks surrounding patch 2.5 have suggested that a new enemy type called Shadowy Husks will soon be added to miHoYo's action RPG. These enemies are anti-shield and heal themselves by attacking a shielded character.

Hence, it won't be a surprise if more players now wish for Ganyu than Zhongli.

The four-star characters on Ganyu and Zhongli re-run banners are equally promising. Xingqiu is necessary to unleash the true potential of many DPS characters like Hu Tao, while Beidou is a severely underrated damage dealer herself.

Upcoming weapon banner in Genshin Impact 2.4 update

Luckily, the upcoming Epitome Invocation banner in patch 2.4 will feature the five-star signature weapons for both Ganyu and Zhongli. These are the Amos' Bow and the Vortex Vanqisher Polearm, respectively.

The featured four-star weapons will be:

Lithic Blade (Claymore)

(Claymore) Favonius Sword (Sword)

(Sword) Dragon's Bane (Polearm)

(Polearm) Favonius Codex (Catalyst)

(Catalyst) Sacrifical Bow (Bow)

The featured four-star weapons are great for many characters in the game, and players will certainly not regret getting any of them.

The weapon banner will also arrive on January 25, 2022 at 18:00 (UTC +8), and will be available till February 15, 2022 at 14:59 (UTC +8).

