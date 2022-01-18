Fans look forward to Kamisato Ayato leaks as Genshin Impact 2.6 beta recruitment begins

Genshin Impact 2.6 beta recruitment has begun, and players cannot wait to finally get some solid leaks regarding Ayato. The mysterious character is Ayaka's older brother, and he is expected to be a five-star Hydro unit.

As of now, players have only heard Ayato's voice reveal that happened during Itto's teaser trailer. However, this was enough to hype the community up.

Here's everything players need to know about 2.6 beta recruitment, which might help them in testing Ayato before others.

Genshin Impact 2.6 beta recruitment procedure and date revealed

The 2.6 beta applications have started, but players are expected to meet certain requirements to apply:

They should be a part of the Genshin Impact Official Discord server.

They should be above the age of 18 while submitting the form.

They should have valid and unexpired identification proofs such as a passport or driver's license.

The deadline for this application is Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Discord should automatically be updated to the local time zone of players.

Becoming a Genshin Impact beta tester is a lot harder than it seems. The game's Discord server is packed with 800,000 members, and entering it is close to impossible at the moment.

Regardless, the community can hope to get a ton of leaks surrounding Ayato as soon as the 2.6 beta testing begins.

What to expect from Ayato in Genshin Impact 2.6

Ayato will most likely be a Hydro Sword character owing to which he will synergize well with Ayaka. It is being speculated that he will have short blue hair that yet again matches with Ayaka's hair.

Leaks regarding Ayato's playstyle were first posted by prominent leaker Dimbreath in November. The leaker talked about both Yae Miko and Ayato, and surprisingly, the information regarding the former's kit is quite accurate.

It wouldn't be a surprise that Dimbreath is correct about Ayato belonging to Hydro and him having some sort of a Kendo Pose. Apparently, he can reduce the cooldown on teammates' Elemental Skill with a passive talent and throw something to taunt enemies with his own Elemental Skill.

As per the leaker, Ayato's kit is much more complex compared to Yae. Players should not only wait for the 2.6 beta to get more credible information but also take the aforementioned speculation with a grain of salt.

Edited by Shaheen Banu