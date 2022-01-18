How to sign up for Genshin Impact 2.6 Beta: Registration link and date revealed

Genshin Impact version 2.6 is almost two months away, but players can already register to become beta testers. The ongoing testing of the 2.5 beta has helped the community learn everything about Yae Miko ahead of her release. Also, players are expecting Ayato to be a part of the 2.6 update.

Naturally, not everyone can apply to become a beta tester. There are certain requirements that must be met.

Here's everything to know about the registration procedure and date.

Signing up for Genshin Impact 2.6 beta testing

Recruitment for the 2.6 beta test has begun, and players are expected to meet the following requirements:

They must be a member of the Genshin Impact Official Discord. It is worth noting that the Tavern membership does not qualify. They must be above the age of 18 when submitting the form. They must have valid and unexpired proofs of identification. These include a passport and driver's license.

Players should meet all three requirements, and they must be very careful while filling out the form. Moderators and staff on Discord cannot fix their answers or errors.

The Beta Test Recruitment Form has been shared on the game's official Discord server. Unfortunately, the server is full at the moment with 800,000 members.

Regardless, players can try their best to somehow enter the server and fill out the form before it expires.

Deadline for submitting Genshin Impact 2.6 Beta Test Recruitment Form

The deadline for the application is Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Discord should automatically be updated to the local time zone of players.

It is self-evident that travelers worldwide are excited to be a part of the 2.6 beta. This is primarily because leaks have pointed towards the release of Ayato in version 2.6.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



2.6 will introduce 2 new characters



Ayato - 5 Star

Heizou - 4 Star [Questionable]2.6 will introduce 2 new charactersAyato - 5 StarHeizou - 4 Star

It won't be an overstatement that Ayato is one of the most hyped characters in the history of miHoYo's action RPG, and fans have sky-scraping expectations from him. The beta will confirm whether Ayaka's older brother will be released in version 2.6 or not.

As of now, most prominent leakers such as Ubatcha are claiming that two new characters will be introduced in update 2.6. Ayato will be a featured five-star, while Heizou will be featured four-star.

Edited by Shaheen Banu