Genshin Impact 2.5 Spiral Abyss to feature Golden Wolflord and a few new deadly monsters

Anybody hoping to get 36 stars in Genshin Impact 2.5's Spiral Abyss should learn about the currently leaked monster lineups.

The only real changes to the Spiral Abyss that should concern players pertain to Floors 11 and 12. Both have completely different lineups. Some difficult enemies that players might be less than pleased to hear about are present in the upcoming Spiral Abyss.

One of the old monsters that some players should be familiar with is the Golden Wolflord. It's not a melee-friendly boss, which might trouble some players' lineups when they're trying to beat the Spiral Abyss quickly in Genshin Impact 2.5.

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Spiral Abyss's monsters (old and new faces alike)

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.5 Beta]



This is a repost of my previous Spiral Abyss post (no info has changed)



Added HP and amount of enemies.



Check reply for Floor 12 [2.5 Beta]This is a repost of my previous Spiral Abyss post (no info has changed)Added HP and amount of enemies.Check reply for Floor 12 https://t.co/D2hmmE6PVb

The tougher enemies that players should worry about are on Floor 12. The above tweet lists the weaker enemies that the player must go through on Floor 11 first. It includes the entire lineup, along with the HP stats of the individual monsters for every chamber and half of that floor.

This selection of monsters is fairly beefy in terms of HP, but their overall attack patterns are easy to figure out. It's Floor 12 that Travelers should be more concerned about, which can be seen down below.

Floor 12 of Genshin Impact 2.5's Spiral Abyss

The first chamber isn't anything too special, but the second and third one is bound to annoy some Genshin Impact players. The second half of Floor 12, Chamber 2 contains a Golden Wolflord. It's an unpopular boss that can deal an impressive amount of damage while being hard to hit, thanks to it quickly flying around.

Here are some aspects of it that will annoy new players:

Wastes Time: The Golden Wolflord flying too high will waste time for melee DPS units in an environment where saving time is crucial. It won't waste as much time here as it does in its normal setting, but it will still eat up a player's time.

The Golden Wolflord flying too high will waste time for melee DPS units in an environment where saving time is crucial. It won't waste as much time here as it does in its normal setting, but it will still eat up a player's time. High HP stat: It has 1,545,018 HP.

It has 1,545,018 HP. Rifthound Skulls: Encourages the player to use Geo to destroy them quickly, limiting team compositions.

Encourages the player to use Geo to destroy them quickly, limiting team compositions. Respectable DPS: The Golden Wolflord can deal plenty of damage with their AOE attacks.

Floor 12, Chamber 3's first half will make Genshin Impact players fight new enemies known as Shadowy Husks. There are three variations of them with different HP stats:

Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer: 693,250 HP

693,250 HP Shadow Husk: Line Breaker: 831,900 HP

831,900 HP Shadow Husk: Defender: 554,600 HP

The main gimmick to keep in mind is that their attacks have anti-shield properties. For example, the Standard Bearer will create shields for its allies if it hits a character with an active shield. Likewise, the Line Breaker heals its allies for hitting a shielded character.

Finally, the Defender will change its weapon to a shield if it hits a shielded character. That shield can block incoming DMG.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.5 beta]



I saw an NGA post that stated that in 2.5 abyss one Bathysmal Vishap will revive (with partial HP) if you kill it and then don't kill the second within a certain timeframe.



Floor 12, Chamber 3's second half will include two Bathysmal Vishaps. Some recent Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks suggest that they can revive themselves if both aren't defeated within ten seconds of one another.

They will supposedly revive with 1/3 of their HP. Both of the enemies on this floor have 1,663,801 HP, so reviving with nearly 554,600 HP will cost the player precious time.

