Genshin Impact 2.5 Spiral Abyss phases with monsters and blessings leaked

Genshin Impact version 2.5 will bring Yae Miko owing to which the Spiral Abyss will also favor Electro characters. Prominent leakers within the Genshin Impact community have leaked the phases, monsters, and blessings of the Spiral Abyss that will trouble players in the upcoming update.
It is safe to assume that running Electro and Hydro characters will be the most common strategy among Genshin Impact players in the 2.5 Spiral Abyss. However, to better understand this, they should learn about the Ley Line Disorders, enemy lineups, and more.
Genshin Impact 2.5 Spiral Abyss monster lineups leaked
Players will face the following monsters on Floor 11 and 12 of the Genshin Impact 2.5 Spiral Abyss:
Floor 11 Chamber 1 First Half- All enemies Lv. 88
- Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents
- Cryo Abyss Mage
Second Half
- Geovishap
- Electro Whopperflower
- Pyro Whopperflower
Floor 11 Chamber 2 First Half- All enemies Lv. 90
- Hydro Abyss Mage
- Hydro Specter
- Large Cryo Slime
- Large Hydro Slime
- Cryo Specter
Second Half
- Pyro Abyss Mage
- Dendro Samachurl
- Pyro Specter
- Electro Specter
- Large Electro Slime
- Mutant Electro Slime
- Large Pyro Slime
Floor 11 Chamber 3 First Half- All enemies Lv. 92
- Thundercraven Rifthound
- Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp
Second Half
- Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames
- Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning
Floor 12 Chamber 1 First Half- All enemies Lv. 95
- Thundercraven Rifthound
- Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp
Second Half
- Primordial Bathysmal Vishap
- Primordial Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling
- Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling
Floor 12 Chamber 2 First Half- All enemies Lv. 98
- Ruin Grader
Second Half
- Golden Wolflord
Floor 12 Chamber 3 First Half- All enemies Lv. 100
- Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer
- Shadowy Husk: Line Breaker
- Shadowy Husk: Defender
Second Half:
- Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap
- Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap
The Ley Line Disorders which can either buff or hinder a party in the Spiral Abyss will remain the same as the 2.4 Abyss for Floor 9 and 10. The following disorders will be active on Floor 11 and 12:
- Floor 11- All characters in the party gain a 60% Electro DMG bonus, and all party members gain 30% Healing Bonus.
- Floor 12- The leyline flow will be normal for Floor 12.
It is worth noting that the information above is based on leaks, and is subject to change. Hence, readers must take it with a grain of salt.
Genshin Impact version 2.5 Spiral Abyss phases to favor Electro characters
In phase 1 of the Genshin Impact 2.5 Spiral Abyss, enemies taking Eletrocharged damage will gain a stack of debuff up to once every 1.2 seconds, up to a maximum of 4 stacks. Each stack reduces the Electro RES by 10% for 10 seconds.
In phase 2, when the active character's attacks hit an opponent affected by Electro, a shockwave is created at that opponent's position. Up to one shockwave can be created every 2 seconds.
It won't be a surprise if Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko, Keqing, Xingqiu, Childe, Kokomi, and Razor are some of the most used characters in the 2.5 Spiral Abyss.
A Geo meta has arrived in Genshin Impact with patch 2.4, and it will most likely be replaced with Electro in version 2.5.