Genshin Impact 2.5 Spiral Abyss to include revivable Vishap monsters

Fans of the Spiral Abyss have something new to look forward to in Genshin Impact 2.5. Bathysmal Vishaps that can resurrect themselves will be making their way into the game.

More specifically, there are leaks stating that there are two Vishap monsters that the player will fight in the Spiral Abyss. If the player defeats one, they must defeat the other within roughly ten seconds. Otherwise, that "dead" Vishap will resurrect itself.

It won't be limited to just the Spiral Abyss, either. Apparently, these forms of Vishaps will also appear in the upcoming Three Realms Gateway Offering event. Monsters that resurrect themselves aren't commonplace in Genshin Impact, but the game is constantly introducing new features for players to keep in mind.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Spiral Abyss Leaks: Vishap monsters

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.5 beta]



I saw an NGA post that stated that in 2.5 abyss one Bathysmal Vishap will revive (with partial HP) if you kill it and then don't kill the second within a certain timeframe.



I saw an NGA post that stated that in 2.5 abyss one Bathysmal Vishap will revive (with partial HP) if you kill it and then don't kill the second within a certain timeframe.

I can confirm that this is the case in 2.5 Abyss and within the three realms event

The above Tweet alludes to an older NGA leak that discussed Genshin Impact 2.5's Spiral Abyss. This leak essentially confirms that the older leak, along with this resurrection mechanic, will be present in the 'Three Realms Gateway Offering' event.

That event will allow players to explore a "darkened" Enkanomiya that is different from the current Enkanomiya that players can explore. It will have new puzzles and monsters, which will supposedly include the Bathysmal Vishap being able to revive itself if players don't dispose of the second one.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 The "dead" vishap itself remains on the field but lying down and there's a visual "link" to the second vishap. As of right now, the timeframe to kill the second one before the first revives is ~10s The "dead" vishap itself remains on the field but lying down and there's a visual "link" to the second vishap. As of right now, the timeframe to kill the second one before the first revives is ~10s 💀

The timeframe to eliminate both Vishaps is approximately ten seconds. There will be a visual link to let players know when this mechanic is active, so gamers should know which Vishaps have it and which don't.

It will be imperative for Travelers to eliminate both Vishaps in a ten-second timespan. Thus, it will be crucial for players seeking to complete the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 2.5 to either carefully time their battles or have overwhelmingly high burst damage.

The old NGA leak

The above Reddit post contains the original NGA leak and a translation of it. The most important part about this leak is that it states the Bathysmal Vishap will be revived with 1/3 of its HP if the second one is defeated within a certain time.

There is also no water or wall in this Spiral Abyss area similar to the overworld where the player would find these creatures.

Other changes in Genshin Impact 2.5's Spiral Abyss

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel 2.5 Spiral Abyss phase 1: Enemies taking eletrocharged damage will gain a stack of debuff up to once every 1.2 seconds, up to a maximum of 4 stacks. Each stack reduces Electro RES by 10% for 10 seconds. 2.5 Spiral Abyss phase 1: Enemies taking eletrocharged damage will gain a stack of debuff up to once every 1.2 seconds, up to a maximum of 4 stacks. Each stack reduces Electro RES by 10% for 10 seconds. https://t.co/VvClRUaGVm

Travelers seeking to take advantage of Spiral Abyss phases may wish to know what is in store for Genshin Impact 2.5. Both phases in this update are connected to Electro DMG.

The first phase essentially debuffs an enemy's Electro RES by 10% for ten seconds if they take Electro DMG. This effect goes up to four stacks, but enemies can only get one stack every 1.2 seconds.

It's worth mentioning that Yae Miko is expected to arrive in Genshin Impact 2.5, giving players an incentive to summon her (as she can easily spread Electro DMG).

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel 2.5 Spiral Abyss phase 2: When the active character's attacks hit an opponent affected by Electro, a shockwave is created at that opponent's position. Up to one shockwave every 2 seconds. 2.5 Spiral Abyss phase 2: When the active character's attacks hit an opponent affected by Electro, a shockwave is created at that opponent's position. Up to one shockwave every 2 seconds. https://t.co/5W33PsNTq0

The second phase creates shockwaves every two seconds when an active character hits a foe that had recently been affected by Electro. Those shockwaves are essentially free AOE DMG, and only one shockwave is created every two seconds.

Travelers should remember these upcoming phases, as it may help them defeat the self-resurrecting Vishaps in Genshin Impact 2.5's Spiral Abyss.

