Electro Regisvine might be coming to Genshin Impact, suggests leak

Genshin Impact will most likely introduce a new Electro Regisvine boss in version 2.6 or later. Leakers and beta testers have spotted the enemy recently, and players are naturally curious to learn more about it.

Apparently, the Electro Regisvine will be added to the game for a new Electro character who will use its materials for ascension. However, there's no information on such a powerful boss character yet.

Here's everything players need to know about the upcoming Electro Regisvine boss in Inazuma.

When will the Electro Regisvine boss arrive in Genshin Impact?

As per Project Celestia, the data regarding Electro Regisvine was accidentally added to the game data recently. Even though this confirms the world boss' potential release, the leaker has clarified that Electro Regisvine will not be available in the upcoming 2.5 update.

Instead, the community should expect it to arrive in version 2.6 or perhaps even later.

The release of Electro Regisvine largely depends on the next Electro character in the game after Yae Miko.

While many players (especially Cryo mains) seem delighted by the leaks of the Electro Regisvine, others are confused about a new world boss that belongs to the Electro element.

From the looks of it, world bosses in miHoYo's action RPG will now drop materials for just two characters. The trend began with Inazuma and players should get used to it.

Electro Regisvine in Genshin Impact might drop materials for Heizou

Leaks regarding upcoming characters such as Yelan, Kuki Shinobu, and Heizou surfaced recently. As per Ubatcha, players will witness Ayato (5-star) and Heizou (4-star) in version 2.6.

Considering that Ayato will most likely be a Hydro unit, it is safe to assume that the detective Heizou is a four-star Electro character. If this speculation is true, then the Electro Regisvine boss might drop materials that are valuable for ascending Heizou.

All in all, it is almost confirmed that new Electro characters will be released in Genshin Impact following Yae Miko in version 2.5.

As of now, leakers have left no stone unturned to reveal Yae Miko's kit among players. The five-star Electro Catalyst user was considered weak in initial days of testing, but the developers have buffed her many times. Naturally, they won't risk disappointing millions of players with sky-scraping expectations.

