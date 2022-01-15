5 best characters to use in Genshin Impact Windtrace event

The Windtrace event has returned to Genshin Impact with the 2.4 update. Players around the world were eagerly waiting for the rerun, and they can finally play as Hunters and Rebels.

Windtrace basically replicates hide and seek, where a Hunter is supposed to find all the Rebels in a fixed area within a time limit. Rebels, on the other hand, need to blend with the environment and use disguises to escape the Hunter.

Unlike the original event, players cannot use the alternative sprints of Mona and Ayaka. As a result, these characters won't be over-powered this time.

Kineli #GenshinImpact @Genshin_Kineli

Does it give some kind of immunity? x)



That stool near me though :D



#GenshinImpact I'm glad I tried this windtrace trick, it was so much fun :DDoes it give some kind of immunity? x)That stool near me though :D I'm glad I tried this windtrace trick, it was so much fun :DDoes it give some kind of immunity? x)That stool near me though :D#GenshinImpact https://t.co/YKJ2evQOQv

Amidst all the changes, here are the five best characters to use in the Windtrace event.

Best characters to use in Windtrace event in Genshin Impact

1) Kaeya

Characters with the fastest movement speeds are highly recommended in the Windtrace event. Faster sprint speed is a desirable trait for both Hunters and Rebels, and Kaeya is a starter character with one of the fastest sprint speeds in the game.

F2P players or Genshin Impact beginners must have Kaeya, and they should certainly use him to outplay their opponents in close encounters.

2) Childe

Childe is another character who has made this list because of his tall stature. Even though this does not make a lot of difference in regular gameplay, Windtrace is an event where even a minor speed advantage can affect the overall result.

Childe is one of the fastest sprinters in Genshin Impact and does not wear vibrant clothes that can catch the eye of a Hunter. Considering that he's been featured in the character event wish banner thrice, many players own him.

3) Zhongli

Zhongli is one of the tallest characters in Genshin Impact which not only helps in running quickly but also in climbing faster. Reaching higher spots on trees and buildings is a very effective strategy in Windtrace, and the Geo Archon is undoubtedly great for it.

Zhongli's attire also helps him blend in easily with trees and wood.

4) Sayu

Sayu might not be the fastest character, but her height is a game-changer when she's used as a Rebel. There are several secret spots in all the playzones where only characters such as Qiqi and Sayu can hide.

Another advantage of using Sayu in Windtrace is her attire that matches with grass and greenery.

5) Qiqi

Qiqi is another character that can hide in many unexpected places owing to her height. Once a Rebel discovers a small gap between objects where the five-star Cryo unit can fit, it is almost impossible for a Hunter to win the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is fairly easy to spot Qiqi in the open-world. Hence, players should use her only when they're sure about some secret hiding spots.

Edited by Saman