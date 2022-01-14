How to play Windtrace in Genshin Impact: Rebels and Hunters simplified

Windtrace is an enjoyable hide-and-seek event in Genshin Impact 2.4. Since it is a re-run event, veteran players have no problem beating the game, whether as Rebels or Hunter. However, new gamers might have difficulty understanding the rules and how to win the game.

Windtrace starts on January 13 until January 27, giving players two weeks to enjoy the limited-time event. Players can participate in Windtrace only if they have reached Adventure Rank 20 or above in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During the event period, Travelers can take part in a game of Windtrace at Gygax's, and obtain Windtrace Coins to receive rewards such as Primogems, Talent Level-Up Materials, Character EXP Materials, and Mora.



#GenshinImpact "Windtrace" Event: Compete and Earn PrimogemsDuring the event period, Travelers can take part in a game of Windtrace at Gygax's, and obtain Windtrace Coins to receive rewards such as Primogems, Talent Level-Up Materials, Character EXP Materials, and Mora. "Windtrace" Event: Compete and Earn PrimogemsDuring the event period, Travelers can take part in a game of Windtrace at Gygax's, and obtain Windtrace Coins to receive rewards such as Primogems, Talent Level-Up Materials, Character EXP Materials, and Mora.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/g8kF5WOyal

Windtrace simplified gameplay in Genshin Impact 2.4

1) Start the game at Gygax's in Mondstadt

Talk to Gygax to start a match (Image via miHoYo)

Players can start a Windtrace match by talking to Gygax, located northeast of Knight of Favonius Headquarters in Mondstadt. Then, one can either form a custom Co-Op party or select Co-Op Mode to match with other players randomly.

The point of the game is to collect Windtrace Coins, but note that these coins can only be obtained when playing in randomized games using the matching function. If gamers use a custom party, they can still play, but will not win any Windtrace Coins.

2) Randomly play as Rebel or Hunter

Hunter interface in Windtrace (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are two factions in Windtrace: Rebels and Hunter. Rebels' task in the game is to move and hide to avoid the Hunter until the time limit is up. Meanwhile, Hunter's job is to capture all the Rebels within the stipulated time.

Three versus one may sound unfair, but Hunter can easily win the game if they do all the right things once the game begins. The same goes for the Rebels - they can win the game without being caught if they strategize correctly during the preparation time.

All Contested Zones in Windtrace (Image via Genshin Impact)

In addition to randomized factions, participants will also be thrown into one of the Contested Zones above that have already been unlocked. Each location can be opened by activating the Statue of the Seven, located in the corresponding event areas.

3) Complete the game to win Windtrace Coins

Complete the game to obtain Windtrace Coins (Image via Genshin Impact)

As long as one completes the match, either losing or winning, they will get Windtrace Coins, as long as they play with a randomized team.

Rebel's Windward Arts in Windtrace (Image via Genshin Impact)

During the match, all the character's combat talents will be switched into Windward Arts. Rebels can take advantage of these skills to find a good hiding spot and disguise themselves as an object within the zone.

Hunter's Windward Arts in Windtrace (Image via Genshin Impact)

Hunter's Windward Arts are also not to be underestimated, as they have more skills to choose from. With the given Arts, Hunter will have an easier time chasing after the three Rebels.

Also Read Article Continues below

Windtrace participants can claim various rewards from the Event Page using the accumulated Windtrace Coins. They will also gain additional Mora rewards if they complete the Windtrace Challenges.

Edited by Saman