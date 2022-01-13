5 tips to win Windtrace event as Hunters in Genshin Impact

Hunter is a faction of one player in Genshin Impact's Windtrace rerun event, which takes on the role of chasing all Rebels in the Contested Zone. With a time limit of three and a half minutes, it must find three Rebels on the field while using the Windward Arts to win the game.

Although one versus three sounds unfair, Hunters have a high chance of winning the game if players know the right tips. This article will break down the best tips for Hunters to overcome the odds and win Windtrace in Genshin Impact.

Tips that players can use when playing as Hunters in Genshin Impact's Windtrace event

1) Choose the right character

Kaeya's passive talent reduces stamina consumption when sprinting (Image via Genshin Impact)

When Hunters are chasing after the Rebels, they must take care of their Stamina as one split-second can determine the game's outcome, especially since they are alone and have to get three Rebels. If the Hunters do not have the Stamina to run, Rebels might be able to use Transparency and sprint out of the Hunter's sight.

The best Hunter in Genshin Impact's Windtrace would be Kaeya. His passive talent decreases sprinting stamina consumption by 20%. In addition, Hunters' movement speeds are significantly increased when time is almost up. Kaeya could chase after a Rebel easier than any other character with his tall stature and reduced stamina consumption.

2) Select the best Windward Art

Hunter's Windward Art for Normal Attack (Image via Genshin Impact)

Hunters can choose between two skills for Normal Attack: Sensor Aura and Mysterious Hunch.

Sensor Aura : The skill will scout a fixed area around the Hunter, and notify them if the area contains a Rebel.

: The skill will scout a fixed area around the Hunter, and notify them if the area contains a Rebel. Mysterious Hunch: Show the direction in which all the Rebels can be found for a short time.

Both Arts are beneficial for Hunters, depending on the Contested Zone. Players should choose Sensor Aura if they know the area well and and have a good estimate on which locations are most likely hiding a Rebel.

Meanwhile, Mysterious Hunch is better when the Hunters do not know the location too well, as the skill will show a pathway to where Rebels can be found.

Hunter's Windward Art for Elemental Burst (Image via Genshin Impact)

Unlike Rebels, the Hunter faction has more skills that it can choose from, for Elemental Burst.

Imprisoning Curse : Randomly dispels one Rebel's disguise and restrains them for a certain time duration. The target will be unable to leave the restraining area for the set duration.

: Randomly dispels one Rebel's disguise and restrains them for a certain time duration. The target will be unable to leave the restraining area for the set duration. Insight : Dispels the disguises of all uncaptured Rebels and briefly marks their location on the mini-map while showing the position of nearby Rebels with a pillar of light. During this skill's activation, the Rebels will be unable to disguise themselves.

: Dispels the disguises of all uncaptured Rebels and briefly marks their location on the mini-map while showing the position of nearby Rebels with a pillar of light. During this skill's activation, the Rebels will be unable to disguise themselves. Hunter's Intuition: Randomly dispels one Rebel's disguise and marks their location on the mini-map for an extended time. If the target is near the Hunter, their location will be marked by a pillar of light.

Among the Arts, Insight is arguably the best skill for most of the faction, as it will dispel the disguises of all Rebels and mark their location on the mini-map. This will allow the Hunters to have a clear direction of where they can go.

3) Start searching from the edge of the map

Start searching from the edges of the Contested Zone (Image via Genshin Impact)

Some cunning Rebels would hide on the outskirts of the map because that is the least expected location to hide. Thus, it is best if Hunters start their search on the edges of the Contested Zone. After confirming there are no Rebels on the outskirts, they can begin searching inward until they reach the center of the event's area.

4) Climb to elevated areas to scout moving objects

A moving object can easily be spotted on an elevated area (Image via Genshin Impact)

Inspecting every nook and cranny of the map is not possible if the Hunters run out of time. During this type of emergency, players should climb to the nearest roofs or trees to see their surrounding area.

Then, scout the area 360 degrees to spot any moving objects. Don't forget to use the 'Capture!' ElementalSkill as there might be some Rebels hiding in the elevated areas themselves.

5) Always aim for Favor

Make Favor the top priority (Image via Genshin Impact)

Although winning without using Favor is possible, Hunters are still recommended to chase after Favor to get the Ultimate Windward Art working. The Favor will descend into the Contested Area when only two minutes and 15 seconds are left.

Once gamers obtain the Favor, they must make sure to time the skill wisely, as the Ultimate Art can only be used once during a match. If one activates the skill in bad timing, such as not being in the middle of the map, they might let a Rebel escape.

Even if players win or lose in the Windtrace event, they will still be provided with Windtrace Coins, as long as it was a randomized match. Players can gather 1200 Windtrace Coins on the first day and claim their rewards on the Event Page in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan