Genshin Impact, Minecraft, and PUBG emerge most talked about games on Twitter in India (2021)

Genshin Impact, Minecraft, and PUBG were some of the most discussed games on Twitter India for the year 2021, with India being the 10th most active country to talk about video games in the world.

Over the last couple of years, gaming has grown massively in India, and there is no better place to observe that than social media platforms such as Twitter. From trending games to ongoing tournaments, the gaming community can conveniently connect with one another over social media sites, be it worldwide or be it a bit more regional.

Most talked about games in India in 2021 include Genshin Impact, Minecraft, and PUBG

In 2021, there were over 2.4 billion gaming tweets globally, which is about 14% growth over the previous year. The top 10 list of popular games on Twitter India is as follows:

Most talked about games in India (Twitter 2021)

Genshin Impact Minecraft PUBG Roblox Fortnite Valorant Call of Duty Pro Evolution Soccer Counter-Strike Grand Theft Auto

As for the most talked-about esports teams in India, G2 Esports and FaZe Clan top the list.

Most talked about Esports teams in India

G2 Esports FaZe Clan Alliance Fnatic Sentinels 100 Thieves Astrals OG Natus Vincere Team Secret

Twitter Gaming in India brought together multiple communities and drove them to be in the top 10 for 2021.

E3 and The Games Awards were the most talked-about gaming events on global Twitter in 2021

With the gaming industry overtaking the mainstream sensation, 2021 was a big year for gaming on Twitter. The number of tweets related to gaming has grown over 10 times over the last four years.

Unsurprisingly, E3 2021 and The Games Awards were the most talked about gaming events on the platform.

Most Talked abourt gaming events globally

E3 2021 The Game Awards Xbox Games Showcase Gamecom 2021 Summer Game Fest 2021

Interestingly, the Brazilian LoL league, CBLOL, took the top spot in the most talked about esports leagues (global) section.

Most talked about esports leagues globally

Also Read Article Continues below

CBLOL

Call of Duty League

Valorant Champions Tour

Overwatch League

League of Legends Championship Series

Edited by Ashish Yadav