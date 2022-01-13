5 tips to win Windtrace event as Rebel in Genshin Impact

The Windtrace event made a comeback in Genshin Impact 2.4 with new zones and restrictions. Rebels, the faction that needs to hide from Hunter, are restricted from using Mona or Ayaka's Alternate Sprint in the game.

Although this top cheat was restricted, the Rebels have many other ways to win the Windtrace event. This article will list five tips players can follow for the Rebel faction to achieve victory.

Tips to win as Rebels in Genshin Impact's Windtrace

1) Choose the right character

Xiao's talent reduces stamina consumption when climbing (Image via Genshin Impact)

Choosing characters for the Windtrace event may look like it holds no importance. But in reality, it provides a great headstart for the Rebels. The best character for the Rebel's faction would be Xiao, as his passive talent decreases climbing stamina consumption by 20%.

During the preparation phase, gamers can climb high hiding spots and still have a lot of stamina in store. In addition, Xiao's short stature might give an advantage hiding behind big boxes or buildings without being detected by the Hunter.

2) Windward Art

Transparency allows players to enter hidden mode temporarily (Image via Genshin Impact)

For Normal Attacks, the Rebel faction can choose between two Arts: Transparency or Lay Bait.

Transparency : Allow players to enter hidden mode temporarily. During this time, the Rebel won't be seen by the Hunter.

: Allow players to enter hidden mode temporarily. During this time, the Rebel won't be seen by the Hunter. Lay Bait: Place a suitable bait to confuse the Hunter. If the Hunter attempts to catch the bait, their vision will be obscured for a short time.

Between these two skills, gamers are recommended to use Transparency rather than Lay Bait. A short period of invisibility allows Rebel a quick and easy escape from the current location without being detected by Hunter.

This skill can also save the Rebel from a clutch time when the Hunter uses a Sensor Aura, notifying them if the area contains a Rebel. If Rebels are spotted by Sensor Aura, they can immediately use Transparency to run and hide in another location.

3) Look for high hiding spots

Rebels hide on the rooftop of Dawn Winery (Image via Genshin Impact)

The best location to hide in almost all zones in Windtrace is on the high hiding spots such as on top of buildings or trees. This is because not only will the Hunter have a hard time climbing the building/trees, but the Rebel will also have ample time to glide and head to other locations when Hunter does spot them.

4) Blend in with the surroundings

Use Disguise Art to disguise as one of the specialized objects in the area (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Windward Art for Elemental Skill, Disguise, is highly beneficial and not to be used in Windtrace. When tapping the skill, the Rebel will disguise itself as one of the specialized objects in the zone.

Hide inside a bush with small Disguise (Image via Genshin Impact)

Not only that, but some zones also provide a small disguise, such as street lamps and chairs. The Rebel can take advantage of a nearby bush and hide inside it by disguising into small decorations.

5) Do not chase after Favor

Favor is dropped into a random location (Image via Genshin Impact)

A minute before the game ends, a Favor will spawn in a random area. Players who pick it up can activate their Windward Art for Elemental Burst. The Rebels faction is not recommended to chase after the Favor as it will expose their location to Hunter, who will undeniably want to pick the Favor up.

New players can now get a taste of the famous Co-Op event in Genshin Impact and get Windtrace Coins by playing in a randomized match. With the accumulated coins, players will obtain various rewards like Primogems, Talent Level-Up Materials, and more.

Edited by Shaheen Banu