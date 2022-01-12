×
Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Yae Miko gets new animations, constellation, and talent revamps

A brief comparison between her old and new Elemental Burst cutscenes (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)
Modified Jan 12, 2022 01:02 PM IST
Rumors

Recent Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks reveal that Yae Miko has undergone some changes. Currently, it's showing that these changes affect her:

  • Constellations
  • Elemental Skill
  • Elemental Burst
  • Plunging Attack

While the Elemental Burst and Plunging Attack changes are merely cosmetic, the Constellations and Elemental Skill changes are direct buffs to the character. It's worth noting that all of this information comes from Genshin Impact 2.5 beta and could be subject to change in the future.

Likewise, Yae Miko may receive additional updates in the future.

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Updates to Yae Miko

Yae changesElemental Skill CD: 9s to 4sElemental Skill cast time reducedA1: When using Q, Every Sesshou Sakura destroyed will reset the cooldown of 1 Sesshou Sakura charge (completely changed)
C1: 7 -> 8 energy restoredC2: Sesshou Sakura start at level 2 when created. Max level increased to 4, and its attack AoE is increased by 60%. (completely changed)C6: Ignores 60% of DEF (instead of 45%) (the first part of the old C6 has been removed)

As seen above, Yae Miko has received several buffs for her overall kit in the latest Genshin Impact 2.5 beta update. Her Elemental Skill's cooldown has been reduced by five seconds. Since there is no mention of its uptime, its duration may likely remain the usual 14 seconds with this revised four-second cooldown.

Another huge buff is that her small totems are reset upon using her Elemental Burst. This applies to every destroyed totem, which was not present in her original Elemental Skill.

[2.5 - Beta] Updated Yae Rotation (w/o cancelling)HD: streamable.com/e85t8w https://t.co/AByYbOlugP

The C1 buff is just one extra energy for herself. The old C2 was:

"Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura's CD is decreased by 20% and its attack AoE is increased by 100%."

Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura is the name of her Elemental Skill. The new C2 takes the "Sesshou Sakura start at level 2 when created. Max level increased to 4" from the old C6.

The new C6 no longer has that effect and merely buffs the percentage of her Elemental Skill ignoring DEF from 45% to 60%.

Updated animations

[2.5 Beta UPDATE] Yae's Burst was changedStreamable: streamable.com/cbegyx https://t.co/bIiWoKtvLo

There were some minor changes to the animation of her Elemental Burst in the new 2.5 beta. For example, her tails are seen to be more purple now, and the camera angle seems to have been adjusted for the brief intro. It's still largely familiar to those who saw the old version of her Elemental Burst.

Interested players can click on the Streamable link provided if the tweet is copyright struck later.

@Eri_Impact @lotarev_99 Old VS New, background turned more violet, and her tail completely became violet, her left hand was also fixed cuz it looked weird, and the camera angle was lowered so it's like she's looking down at us now https://t.co/KdZSpNIGP8

The above tweet helps display some of the updated changes. The image on the left is the old Elemental Burst, and the one on the right is the new one. Essentially, the new cutscene has a more vibrant shade of purple than before.

https://t.co/06moAhLNoG

The above tweet provides another angle of Yae Miko's purple tails. By comparison, the old tails' color camouflaged more with her general color scheme. Yae Miko could possibly get further changes to her Elemental Burst in the future, but nothing is confirmed as of yet.

[2.5 - Beta] Yae Miko - Plunging Attack Update - Tail addedHD: streamable.com/38i8jpThe buff we all needed. https://t.co/8MsjYYiz3E

Fortunately, her Elemental Burst wasn't the only thing that changed in the recent update as she now has a tail when performing her Plunging Attack. It's worth noting that her tail is pink here, while it's purple in the Elemental Burst.

Some Genshin Impact players might also notice that her tail suddenly disappears after the plunging attack animation. The person who posted the tweet stated that the animation "likely isn't finished."

[2.5 - Beta] Yae's NA has AOE (See double stun) https://t.co/nmL4sMpyjs
[2.5 - Beta] Yae Miko Charged Attack ICD+Range Demonstration (At C0) https://t.co/QkAFXWO3Ar

The final leaks worth mentioning are that Yae Miko's Normal and Charged Attacks have wide AOE attacks in Genshin Impact. Thus, she can hit multiple enemies with them in a wider range than usual.

