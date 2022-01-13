How to redeem Genshin Impact codes in 2022

Travelers have two options for using Genshin Impact Redeem Codes in 2022. Both methods will work, regardless of that platform the player primarily uses. These two methods are done through:

Either way, the player needs a code to copy and paste. GENSHINGIFT will always work for new players, although astute players will discover other Redeem Codes throughout the year.

Temporary codes are commonplace in Genshin Impact. To find new ones, Travelers should keep an eye out during Special Program livestreams, as there will usually be a few codes that reward more Primogems than usual.

The two main ways to redeem Genshin Impact codes in 2022

The most important thing to remember is that most codes last for a range between a few days to a month (Image via miHoYo)

Before diving into the two main ways to redeem Genshin Impact codes, one should know that most codes have a limited lifespan. Thus, Travelers should enter codes as soon as possible. For example, the following codes are time-sensitive (were in the second case), and not permanent:

9BPCJCQGHAWZ is valid throughout January 2022, but won't work for next year.

BSPD3ZRXU985 doesn't work anymore, but it did work back in October 2021.

Entering Redeem Codes in the Genshin Impact game

A player entering GENSHINGIFT into the game (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers have to claim their rewards through the in-game mail system, which has led to many players to prefering this way to redeem Genshin Impact codes. To do so, players should follow the instructions given below:

Boot up Genshin Impact on any device. Bring up the Paimon Menu (the pause screen with Shop, Party Setup, Friends, etc.) Select Settings (the icon on the left side). Select Account and then click on "Redeem Now." Paste the Redemption Code into the white bar. Select Exchange afterward.

Repeat the process for all available Genshin Impact codes. If everything is done correctly, everything should be instantly delivered to the in-game mail. As the player is already playing the game, they can check their mail to claim the free rewards.

Entering Redeem Codes through miHoYo's website

This is what the official website looks like (Image via miHoYo)

"https://genshin.mihoyo.com/en/gift" is the official URL for English-speaking Travelers. The process is similar to how players do it through the game, except that it takes place on a website. Here is how players can enter redeem a code through it:

Go to the website. Log in. Select the relevant server through the drop-down menu. Doing so will automatically input their username under the Character Nickname section. Paste the Redemption Code. Click on "Redeem."

After that, the player can delete the pasted code and insert another one. All of the rewards will be delivered to the player's in-game mail. Any error messages that the player runs into will include the reason why the process failed. Common reasons include:

Incorrect codes.

Expired codes.

The player has already used this Redeem Code in the past.

Alternatively, everything can seem to go well, only for the player to find out via an in-game mail that they have already redeemed these rewards before. However, the above two methods will allow players to properly redeem all the codes that they come across.

