Will Genshin Impact be available on Nintendo Switch?

The official Genshin Impact YouTube channel posted a trailer for the popular game to arrive on the Nintendo Switch in early 2020, albeit with no release date information.

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular video games in the world right now, so it's only natural that it would be available on multiple systems. It's currently available on:

Android

iOS

PS4

PS5

Windows

Nearly two years have passed since the YouTube video with no announcements on the port's progress. Until miHoYo makes an official announcement on the matter, fans can only assume that it will be available on the Nintendo Switch someday.

Genshin Impact will be on the Nintendo Switch, but there is no ETA on its release date

The original trailer featured Paimon and Lumine moving about before showing off some of Liyue's scenery. The two characters look onward with the announcement that Genshin Impact is "COMING SOON." It's a vague release date, although it typically means that a game will be coming out within a year.

The fact that there have been no announcements for this port in nearly two years still surprises some players. The video was also the fourth one ever posted on Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel.

The trailer happened on January 13, 2020, before the game's launch on Android, iOS, PS4, and Windows on September 28, 2020.

miHoYo would later post numerous other videos on this channel. One of the later ones involves the game launching on the PS4 back on September 28, 2020. As fans would eventually find out, that release date was accurate.

By comparison, there is still no news on the Nintendo Switch port. No YouTube videos have been added to the channel regarding the game's debut on the platform since the first one.

Nintendo Switch news

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

So far, Genshin Impact is expected to be available on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android.

Click to check out the latest trailer >>>



#GenshinImpact #Liyue Open-world ARPG game Genshin Impact will come to Nintendo Switch in the future.So far, Genshin Impact is expected to be available on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android.Click to check out the latest trailer >>> youtu.be/gGMvTL9AedQ Open-world ARPG game Genshin Impact will come to Nintendo Switch in the future.So far, Genshin Impact is expected to be available on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android.Click to check out the latest trailer >>> youtu.be/gGMvTL9AedQ#GenshinImpact #Liyue https://t.co/paOYBrFqcY

Likewise, this is the only tweet from the official Twitter account mentioning the Nintendo Switch. It was from January 13, 2020, which was the same day as the YouTube video. The important part of this tweet is that they expected the game to be available on several devices, all of which got the game except Nintendo Switch.

All that fans know about the game is that it is supposed to come out "in the future." There is no ETA for Travelers to know regarding the game. At the same time, that doesn't necessarily mean that the game is canceled.

Enviosity @Enviosity Good morning to everyone still waiting to play Genshin Impact on the Nintendo Switch Good morning to everyone still waiting to play Genshin Impact on the Nintendo Switch 💀

The above tweet is an example of players still waiting to play the popular title on the Nintendo Switch. Enviosity's tweet received a good amount of traction, indicating that fans have not forgotten about this supposed port.

The second-year anniversary of Genshin Impact's Nintendo Switch trailer is approaching, with many fans wondering if miHoYo will announce anything on the subject.

YouTuber Nintendo Enthusiast posted a video where he read an email he got from a miHoYo employee. The overall consensus of the video is that he is optimistic that Genshin Impact is still arriving at the Nintendo Switch. The email he received can be seen below:

The email the video refers to (Image via Nintendo Enthusiast)

It continues the sentiment that players already know: there is no confirmed release date. However, it doesn't outright say that the port has been canceled. The YouTuber hasn't heard back from miHoYo on the topic since his latest video on the subject.

To summarize:

Also Read Article Continues below

miHoYo did announce Genshin Impact for the Nintendo Switch on January 13, 2020

There has been no confirmation that the project has been canceled.

miHoYo is still silent on the matter.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Genshin Impact will ever arrive on the Nintendo Switch? Yes No 1 votes so far