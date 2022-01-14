7 best hiding places for Rebels in Genshin Impact Windtrace event

The best hiding places for Rebels to use in Windtrace are locations where the player can blend in easily with the environment in Genshin Impact.

Good hiding spots are a necessity if the player wishes to earn as many Primogems as possible. Fortunately, there are several well-documented hiding spots and tricks that Genshin Impact Rebels can use to their advantage in the Windtrace event.

It's also worth mentioning that small Genshin Impact characters excel in several of these areas. A few of them mandate that the Hunter would also be using a similar character. Here are the small characters to remember:

Diona

Klee

Qiqi

Sayu

Seven good hiding places for Rebels to utilize in Genshin Impact's Windtrace event

7) Crates/Barrels near similar objects (Any)

One of the most common hiding tactics in the Windtrace event is to disguise oneself as an object and then hide among similar objects. For example, the Kujou Encampment has numerous crates, so Rebels can don a crate disguise and chill there.

Considering the player is usually out in the open, this type of hiding spot is best against casual or low-skill players. Still, sometimes it's the obvious locations that a Hunter won't notice.

6) Hiding as a small object in the bushes (Any)

An example of it in action (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another good hiding spot to use is any of the hiding locations with shrubs and trees. Simply go into any of them and disguise oneself as any small object. As long as the Rebel is in the center of this foliage, they should be fine.

This hiding spot is similar to the last one as skilled Genshin Impact players can punish those who hide here. Still, it's something a player can do practically anywhere (which is helpful if other players take the better hiding spots).

5) Hiding near the corner of the borders (Central Hall Shadow-Chasers)

Genshin Impact's Windtrace event is intended to have everybody hide in a location within a set location's boundaries. This hiding spot accomplishes that, but at the very edge of the borders. To find this area, simply hop from roof to roof to the northern edge of the map.

Afterward, disguise oneself as any small object that would be difficult to see through. It's vital to use a small object to not stick out to the Hunters.

4) Clipping through walls thanks to disguises (Any)

Usually, some disguises are obtrusive and easy to spot in Genshin Impact. However, there is a trick to clip through certain walls to make most of the disguise vanishes. The above video demonstrates an example of this feature, resulting in a scarecrow looking like a mere stick protruding out of a wall.

This video is suitable for demonstration purposes, especially as creative players can use this trick in other areas to great effect. Combining this trick with other great hiding locations will ensure an easy victory for the Rebels in Genshin Impact's Windtrace.

3) In the waterfall (Searching the Silent Woods)

It's hard to see a player here (Image via Genshin Impact)

In Searching the Silent Woods, there is a waterfall. This location will obscure any Rebel who hides here, and the player won't lose much stamina if they don't move around too much.

This location works especially well for Mona and Ayaka mains, as their sprints are even more obscured here than usual. Worse comes to worst, they can also quickly sprint out, while other Genshin Impact characters would have to swim away slowly.

2) Underneath the floor (Central Hall Shadow-Chasers)

There is a small gap in the Kamisato Estate that small characters (Sayu, Qiqi, Diona, and Klee) can easily use to hide from Hunters. To find this good hiding spot as a Rebel, do the following:

Turn left as the game starts and head toward some stairs. Instead of going up the stairs, head slightly to the right and head into a small gap (it's behind a bush). Dash into this gap to proceed.

Taller characters will be unable to access this location in the Windtrace event. Using the capture skill on top of this location doesn't work, either.

1) Behind a wall (In a City of Yore Concealed)

This Windtrace hiding location is yet another example of how smaller characters like Sayu have an advantage over other characters. Utilizing a small character to get into areas taller characters can't access is practically a free win in Windtrace.

A good hiding spot for a Rebel (Image via Genshin Impact)

More specifically, there is a spot here that these small characters can take advantage of in this event. It's shown at the beginning of the previous video, but it's essentially a small gap between two walls. Take any small character and go in between this gap.

After going through it, climb around to go behind this wall. Most Windtrace Hunters won't find a Rebel here unless they know the hiding spot, as well.

