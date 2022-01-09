Collei in Genshin Impact: All you need to know

Collei is a manga-only character in the official Genshin Impact manga.

Thus, she has never appeared in the game in any capacity (at least by January 2022). Keep in mind that this article will cover her appearances in the official manga and not non-canon materials.

Likewise, there will be some spoilers.

Before diving into the spoilers, it's worth mentioning that Collei is one of the main characters of the official manga. Also, the English version of the manga is behind some of the other languages, which means some of this information is locked behind translations.

Who is Collei in Genshin Impact?

Collei's early manga appearance (Image via miHoYo)

This manga-only character debuts in Chapter 2: Flame Born (Part 1). On page ten, she arrives at Mondstadt's front gates looking sickly. Some guards try to prevent her from entering the city, fearing whatever illness she has will potentially spread in Mondstadt. However, that doesn't matter to her, as she sees two Fatui envoys and ends up killing them with a "serpent of fire."

Her hatred toward Fatui is due to her personal relationship with Barnabas, another manga-only character. Barnabas works on behalf of Fatui and has experimented on Collei as a subject for Archon Residue.

Collei's role in the beginning of the Genshin Impact manga

Collei's main goal in the beginning was vengance toward Barnabas (Image via miHoYo)

Amber eventually meets up with Collei, who tags along with her (much to the latter's chagrin). The story later reveals that Collei was sent to Barnabas by her parents in hopes that he could cure her of her innate illness.

The manga then reveals that Barnabas used her for the Archon Residue experiments. Archon Residue can make a person far stronger than normal but at the cost of feeling pain and being unable to control this power.

Collei wishes to go to Mondstadt's library to find out more about Barnabas (Image via miHoYo)

Collei later meets Genshin Impact's Lisa and Jean thanks to Amber. She overhears them talking about the library and begs them to go there as well, in hopes of finding any relevant information about Barnabas.

Her importance vanishes for a few chapters, as the official Genshin Impact manga focuses on Amber's exploits in the meantime. Later on, she meets Kaeya and finally reveals that her name is Collei in Chapter 7.

The main thing to note is that Lisa states that she will find somebody from Sumeru to decipher a document that Collei wants to read.

Collei's role in Chapter 10 and beyond of the Genshin Impact manga

There are some filler moments sprinkled in with Collei's lore (Image via miHoYo)

The reader eventually sees a scene from Collei's past that indicates her abuse from Barnabas's experimentation. It makes, what would otherwise be a filler scene at the festival, more traumatic for her. She and Amber have a good time until Kaeya sends Amber off to do something and attacks Collei.

Kaeya correctly suspects that Collei was involved in the attack on the Fatui envoys (Image via miHoYo)

There are several scenes of Kaeya fighting Collei (with several moves he never does in the Genshin Impact game). Collei eventually dominates Kaeya before seeing Amber return, thus sparking her to give up the fight. Amber throws in her classic Baron Bunny to distract Kaeya before fleeing with Collei.

The two of them then discuss why Collei did what she did in the earlier acts of the Genshin Impact manga.

Collei's Archon Residue eventually becomes sealed off thanks to Cyno (Image via miHoYo)

Later in the story, they meet Cyno, a Genshin Impact character from Sumeru. He successfully seals off Collei's Archon Residue, which elates her. Unfortunately for them, Barnabas shows up. He later fights with Amber before she soundly defeats him.

A little while later, Collei thanks Amber for everything and leaves with Cyno to Sumeru. This happened in Chapter 16, which was the most recent chapter of the official Genshin Impact manga.

