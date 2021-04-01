Cyno in Genshin Impact: Everything we know about the character so far

Genshin Impact fans have a lot to look forward to in the future of Mihoyo's open world RPG, and one thing players look forward to the most is new characters. Cyno has been one of the most popular characters ever since a brief glimpse of his design in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview, and fans have been hungry for information about this character.

Playing Cyno may be far off in the future, but he has shown up several times throughout the Genshin Impact webtoon. Here's everything known about Cyno, the student of Sumeru Academia.

Who is Cyno in Genshin Impact?

Cyno (Image via Mihoyo)

Cyno is a student from the Sumeru Academia, a great school of wisdom in the region of Sumeru. Players may not be familiar with the region or its inhabitants, but readers of the Genshin Impact webtoon will be greatly acquainted with its members. In the comic, Cyno is shown aiding his friend Collei, along with wielding powerful magic. In the trailer, Cyno is shown using a spear, while in the webtoon he uses incantations and magic to defend his allies. Sumeru is a desert region, and as such Cyno wears a cloak and light clothing to keep from overheating in the harsh climate. Cyno may have Pyro vision, as the mark on his chest may indicate, but it is hard to tell without a better view.

When will Cyno release in Genshin Impact?

Cyno (Image via Mihoyo)

Not much is known about Sumeru's release, though it is possible that it may be sooner than players expect. Inazuma is the next region that is expected to release in Genshin Impact, but players who have been completing all the quests of the Windblume Festival may have noticed a scholar from Sumeru appearing in the library. This is due to the fact that Lisa herself graduated from the Sumeru Academia, and as such she is connected to both the region and Cyno. This may be how players will get in contact with Cyno himself.

With many updates to come, Genshin Impact is sure to remain a popular game amongst players for many years. Sumeru seems to be a region of wisdom and patience, but hopefully players won't have to be too patient to meet Cyno in the game.

