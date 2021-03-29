Genshin Impact: Klee rerun banner and roadmap for upcoming updates explained

With many changes coming in the future of Genshin Impact, players are very interested in what may be coming in the next updates. With speculation from leaked roadmaps and analyzing past patterns, certain predictions can be made about what could be coming to Genshin Impact in the near future.

According to popular Genshin Impact YouTuber Mattjestic MultiGaming:

Players have a lot to look forward to in the next few updates coming to Genshin Impact, though those who are excited for the region of Inazuma may have to wait a bit longer. Fans of the Dendro Element may also have to wait a little longer, as it seems that Dendro will not be coming soon. Here is a rundown of future updates, along with the video for reference.

Patch 1.5: April 28th

Expected quests for 1.5 include Eula's character quest "The Spray Shall Never Return to the Sea", Zhongli's 2nd quest "No Mere Stone", as well as new hangouts for Noelle and Diona. Link lists all quest sub-missions and info so beware spoilers. pic.twitter.com/jY2wv8OmGf — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 24, 2021

Much is known about the specifics of patch 1.5 coming to Genshin Impact, and we know that the new five-star units will be the Cryo claymore unit Eula, and the Pyro catalyst Yanfei. There is also a new housing system to look forward to, which seems very in depth and may excite players who are into customization and building. If players want to see more information on these upcoming characters, check out this list for videos and more. Other expected events include a Zhongli rerun along with a new quest and boss.

Patch 1.6: June 9th

Patch 1.6 of Genshin Impact may finally bring players to the Chasm in Liyue, opening up a new area to explore and possibly the element of Dendro. Dendro includes the characters YaoYao and Baizhu, two units the fanbase looks forward to greatly. This area would be similar to Dragonspine, while also delving deep into the mysterious region that lies to the east of Liyue. This area has been referenced in the game. For more information, check out this article.

Patch 1.7: July 21st

According to this roadmap, patch 1.7 of Genshin Impact would bring the Ludi Harpastum event to Mondstadt, which appears to be a special festival centered around children. This would be the perfect opportunity for Mihoyo to rerun Klee, a hugely popular character in the fanbase, and one of the strongest units in the game. The Ludi Harpastum features in the Genshin Impact webtoon, which is explained as a fifteen-day festival where the focus is on games and having fun. All signs point to a Klee rerun during this festival, so players should look forward to this. There is also purportedly an Inazuma centered event, similar to the Unreconciled Stars event.

Patch 2.0: Sept 1st

A patch that many players are looking forward to, this is the patch that may finally bring our Travellers to the region of Inazuma. This patch would finally introduce Ayaka Kamisato, a hugely popular character with players. This patch seems to be very long, giving players time to acclimate themselves to the new region and explore it fully. As this region is led by the Electro Archon, players will be able to harness the Electro element with their Travelers, along with possibly even recruiting the Archon herself.