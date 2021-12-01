Who are Kaeya’s voice actors in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact fans often love discovering new things about voice actors, so they might be curious about who is voicing Kaeya.

Kaeya is a character often associated with mystery. This Cryo character has captured the hearts of numerous Genshin Impact fans thanks to his cool demeanor and charming personality. Like some other characters, some of his popularity stems from his voice actors' remarkable performances.

His English voice actor is Josey Montana McCoy, whereas his Japanese voice actor is Kōsuke Toriumi. As the former is relatively new to voice acting, the bulk of this article will focus on the latter's accomplishments.

For those curious, Kaeya's Chinese and Korean voice actors are Ye Sun and Jeong Joo-won, respectively.

Information on Kaeya's voice actors in Genshin Impact

As a small disclaimer, some websites spell Kōsuke Toriumi as Kohsuke Toriumi, but the former will be used in this article. Aside from that, Genshin Impact voice actors are beloved in the community for their contributions to these fan-favorite characters.

Who is Josey Montana McCoy?

Josey Montana McCoy is Kaeya's English voice actor and has had a few significant roles, which are:

Kaeya (Genshin Impact)

Kaie (NEO: The World Ends With You)

Roshea (Fire Emblem Heroes)

Neighthan Rot (Monster High: Haunted)

Neighthan Rot (Monster High: Freaky Fusion)

Victor Frankenstein (Monster High: Freaky Fusion)

He also did some uncredited voices in Lost Judgment and was involved in the LA theater scene. There isn't too much else to state about Josey Montana McCoy, but his work as Kaeya in Genshin Impact is memorable.

Who is Kōsuke Toriumi?

Some of the characters that he's voiced (Image via Funimation)

Kōsuke Toriumi has had hundreds of roles spanning TV shows and video games in Japan. Most Genshin Impact fans should know him as the voice of Kaeya, but he's also voiced:

Little Mac (Super Smash Bros. Ultimate)

Kiba Inuzuka (Naruto)

Junpei (Persona 3)

Guido Mista (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Kiyotaka Ishimaru (Daganronpa)

Hector (Fire Emblem Heroes)

Robin Hood (Fate/Grand Order)

Asterios (Fate/Grand Order)

Szayelaporro Grantz (Bleach)

That is only a tiny handful of Kōsuke Toriumi's roles. Some of his roles span back to 1997, so he's been voice acting for several decades now.

Kaeya's voice in Genshin Impact

The two above YouTube videos include Kaeya's English and Japanese voice lines. They're useful for players trying to familiarize themselves with some voice samples (especially if it sounds familiar to another character the player knows).

It's also interesting to see the two voice actors approach Kaeya's character differently in Genshin Impact. Both interpretations are well-done, with one voice actor being iconic in his own right and the other starting off to a memorable career.

