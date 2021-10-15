Genshin Impact Sayu Hangout: Guide to get all 6 endings

Sayu is a 4-star Anemo character that was introduced in Genshin Impact 2.0. Later on, in version 2.2, the Little Ninja got a Hangout event along with Thoma. As usual, achievements and endings will reward you with 90 Primogems (along with other rewards).

The Hangout starts with Sayu following you and acting suspiciously. Then, when she gets caught watching you, she starts running and you decide to follow her. Unfortunately, she doesn't hide very well because you find a barrel with her tail and signature leaf on top. She then tells you that someone issued a commission for her to assassinate you. From here, the story begins.

Sayu Hangout guide in Genshin Impact 2.2: How to get all endings

Sayu's Hangout event route (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sayu's Hangout event is divided into two paths and has six endings. To easily navigate between each ending, you can follow these directions:

1) Genshin Impact Sayu Hangout guide: Everything in Moderation

Shrine Maiden catches Sayu (Image via Genshin Impact)

To achieve this ending, you must choose these options in conversations:

Thank you, that could certainly help.

Growing taller is what you really care about, isn’t it?

Sleep alone isn’t enough to make you grow taller.

Do you still wish to continue?

2) Genshin Impact Sayu Hangout guide: Like Soaring Through the Skies

Sayu being carried by the Traveler (Image via Genshin Impact)

To unlock the second ending, you need to choose:

Thank you, that could certainly help.

Growing taller is what you really care about, isn’t it?

Sleep alone isn’t enough to make you grow taller.

Eating like this might have a negative effect on your health. Maybe we should consider some other options.

A quick tip: You can enter the Hangout route and choose the Recharge Plan checkpoint. This way, you don't have to redo the whole Hangout from scratch.

3) Genshin Impact Sayu Hangout guide: Definitely No Work Today

Sayu running away from the Shrine Maiden (Image via Genshin Impact)

You will be tasked to help Sayu find a good sleeping spot so she can sleep peacefully and grow taller. To achieve this ending, you need to choose these options:

Thank you, that could certainly help.

Growing taller is what you really care about, isn’t it?

It’s not the amount of sleep but the quality of sleep that’s keeping you from growing.

4) Genshin Impact Sayu Hangout guide: With The Trees

Sayu and Traveler taking a break (Image via Genshin Impact)

In this ending, you can unlock a secret achievement, Mujina Class Ninja. Sayu will ask you to help her finish her tasks and to train with her. You'll get the achievement if you score higher than Sayu in her training. To get here, you need to choose:

Thank you, that could certainly help.

I can see that you’re tired, but it’s not good to neglect your work either.

5) Genshin Impact Sayu Hangout guide: The Best Rest

Traveler carrying sleepy Sayu on his back (Image via Genshin Impact)

In this route, Traveler decides to investigate the assassination commission on their own. You will meet Ogawa, who says that he was forced to do it because the Kairagi organization took his daughter. If you and Little Sayu decide to help him, it will unlock the fifth ending. To do so, you need to pick:

While you are making inquiries, I shall continue investigating on my own, just to be safe.

Tell us the truth, no more lies.

6) Genshin Impact Sayu Hangout guide: Little Sayu’s Troubles

Traveler standing next to Sayu (Image via Genshin Impact)

In this route, both of you will take Ogawa to the Yashiro Commission. There, you will meet Kamisato Ayaka. Here's what you need to choose:

While you are making inquiries, I shall continue investigating on my own, just to be safe.

Save it for the Yashiro Commission, I'm sure they'd love to hear your story.

To make it easier, enter the Hangout route and restart the Hangout from the Two Can Play This Game checkpoint.

