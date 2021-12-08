Genshin Impact fans go berserk after Ayato's voice actors allegedly revealed in Itto's trailer

Genshin Impact just released a character teaser for Arataki Itto. The new manga-like teaser was already a big surprise for the fans, but towards the end, they were gifted with a voice reveal for Kamisato Ayato.

Ayato is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Genshin Impact characters alongside Scaramouche and Dansleif. Even though he's rarely mentioned in the lore, thousands of players are already looking forward to unlocking him.

Ayato's voice actors in Genshin Impact revealed

Based on his voice that was revealed at the end of the character teaser, the following actors seem to be the voice behind Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact:

Akira Ishida - Japanese

- Japanese Zhao Lu - Chinese

- Chinese Chris Hackney- English

Akira Ishida is a well-known voice actor among anime fans. Over the years, he's worked on a plethora of successful series that includes Mars Red, Dr. Stone - Stone Wars, One Piece, Boruto, and more.

Zhao Lu is also an experienced voice actor in the gaming industry. He has voiced Artem Ring in Tears of Themis, another game by miHoYo.

hourly ayato @ayatohour ayato's cn va is zhao lu! he has the same va as artem from tears of themis!! ayato's cn va is zhao lu! he has the same va as artem from tears of themis!! https://t.co/Poe3l65Cj2

Lastly, Chris Hackney is a veteran who's worked in anime series such as Attack on Titan, Seven Deadly Sins, One Punch Man, Vinland Saga, Boruto, Code Vein, and more.

Fans heavily appreciated his work as Dimitri in Fire Emblem: Three Houses and now have sky-scraping expectations from Ayato.

where heizou crumbs @kyohrue im pulling ayato solely for chris hackney im pulling ayato solely for chris hackney

Readers must note that the information mentioned above is based on speculations, and they must take it with a grain of salt.

As soon as Ayato's voice and voice actors were revealed, Twitter was flooded with tweets about the character. So much so that fans were more concerned about Ayato than Itto.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 I love Ayaka but Ayato is the better one of the siblings. Don't @ me I love Ayaka but Ayato is the better one of the siblings. Don't @ me

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Show his face now MHY, don't be shy Show his face now MHY, don't be shy

hourly ayato @ayatohour AYATO IS OFFICIALLY THE BIGGEST TEASE IN GENSHIN IMPACT AYATO IS OFFICIALLY THE BIGGEST TEASE IN GENSHIN IMPACT

Daily Ayato @AyatoDailyyyyy THIS IS CRAZY HOW DOES AYATO HAVE MORE TWEETS THAN ITTO EVEN THO ITS ITTO’S TRAILER 😭 THIS IS CRAZY HOW DOES AYATO HAVE MORE TWEETS THAN ITTO EVEN THO ITS ITTO’S TRAILER 😭 https://t.co/sEW4Wdslj8

Everything to know about Ayato in Genshin Impact

One of the biggest reasons why fans love Ayato is his mysterious personality. So far, he's been portrayed as someone who doesn't like to show his face and is extremely busy and stressed.

Ayato is the elder brother of Ayaka, and Thoma refers to him as 'My Lord' towards the end of Itto's character teaser.

As per the NPCs, Ayato is a highly skilled individual who can use both Sword and Polearm efficiently. Accordingly, players are excited to witness his power on the battlefield. He might be the third Genshin Impact character to switch weapons after Childe and Raiden Shogun.

It is self-evident that the hype surrounding Ayato is unreal. Considering that Yun Jin and Shenhe will be released in patch 2.4, and Yae Miko is expected to arrive in patch 2.5, players might be able to unlock Ayato in version 2.6 or even later.

