Genshin Impact 2.4 release date and banner predictions

Genshin Impact 2.4 will likely come out on January 4, 2022, and fans, surprisingly, already have an idea about the character banners.

According to Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks, these are the following character banners:

Shenhe with Yun Jin

Ganyu rerun

Xiao rerun

Zhongli rerun

Assuming that the release date for Genshin Impact 2.4 is January 4, 2022, then the dates are also easy to figure out. Typically, the game follows a 21-day cycle when it comes to character banners. For example, Itto's banner from Genshin Impact 2.3 starts on December 14, 2021, and ends on January 4, 2022.

Some speculation on Genshin Impact 2.4's banners and release dates

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Explaining it further, ALL 4 of Shenhe / Zhongli / Xiao / Ganyu should be in 2.4 Banners.



I'm not sure if it would be Shenhe and Zhongli then Xiao and Ganyu OR Shenhe then Xiao and Ganyu and Zhongli but it's likelier to be the latter. Explaining it further, ALL 4 of Shenhe / Zhongli / Xiao / Ganyu should be in 2.4 Banners.I'm not sure if it would be Shenhe and Zhongli then Xiao and Ganyu OR Shenhe then Xiao and Ganyu and Zhongli but it's likelier to be the latter.

The above Tweet is the most concise summary of what leakers have revealed about Genshin Impact 2.4 thus far. There are some good reasons why Shenhe, Zhongli, Xiao, and Ganyu are all getting a banner in this upcoming update.

For example, take the following official Tweets from Genshin Impact:

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm



Shenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.



To Shenhe, Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master.



#GenshinImpact Shenhe ‧ Lonesome TranscendenceEthereal Soul Amidst the Mortal RealmShenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.To Shenhe, Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master. Shenhe ‧ Lonesome TranscendenceEthereal Soul Amidst the Mortal RealmShenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.To Shenhe, Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/OrjpVCqmkD

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Current Director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe



She is the director of the Yun-Han Opera Troupe and is also a famous figure in Liyue Harbor's opera scene.



#GenshinImpact Yun Jin ‧ Stage LucidaCurrent Director of Yun-Han Opera TroupeShe is the director of the Yun-Han Opera Troupe and is also a famous figure in Liyue Harbor's opera scene. Yun Jin ‧ Stage LucidaCurrent Director of Yun-Han Opera TroupeShe is the director of the Yun-Han Opera Troupe and is also a famous figure in Liyue Harbor's opera scene.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/fKkSfgQhk5

Typically, the official Twitter only reveals characters like this when said characters will arrive in an upcoming update. For example, the same thing happened with Itto prior to Genshin Impact 2.3.

Ergo, it would be reasonable to assume that Shenhe and Yun Jin will appear on a Genshin Impact 2.4 banner. Some leakers have already revealed which half of the update they will appear on, as well.

The semi-recently leaked Lantern Rite photo (Image via Genshin Impact)

The above image is a leaked screenshot from the upcoming Lantern Rite event. Fans should know that Shenhe will arrive in that update, so seeing Ganyu and Xiao here gives credence to the idea that the three of them will appear on Genshin Impact 2.4 banners.

As for Zhongli, it's based on what a supposed insider is telling a popular leaker. It could be wrong for all it's worth, but it could also be true. It's worth mentioning that rerun banners aren't as easy to leak early on; it's easier to notice new character files in the game data and draw a conclusion that way.

Possible banner release dates

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.4 Beta]



Banner 1 - [Shenhe 5⭐ with Yun Jin 4⭐]

Banner 2 - [Unconfirmed] [2.4 Beta]Banner 1 - [Shenhe 5⭐ with Yun Jin 4⭐]Banner 2 - [Unconfirmed]

Assuming that the above leak is true, then it means that Shenhe's banner would take place on January 4, 2022. Assuming that the upcoming update follows the current version's format where the reruns are held separately from the new banners, then January 25, 2022, is the next relevant release date.

Therefore, it should look like:

January 4, 2022: Shenhe

Shenhe January 25, 2022: Ganyu, Xiao, Zhongli reruns

Of course, miHoYo can always throw a curveball and move the Zhongli rerun to run alongside Shenhe's banner. The leaks pertaining to Zhongli are founded on a leaker trusting an insider, so players should keep that in mind.

As of right now, it's unknown who the 4-star characters (aside from Yun Jin) will be on these banners. So the main banner dates to keep in mind are:

January 4, 2022, to January 25, 2022

January 25, 2022, to February 15, 2022

All of the above dates are based on past 21-day cycles, and no leaks suggest that these cycles are changing anytime soon.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

