Genshin Impact 2.4 release date and banner predictions

Genshin Impact 2.4 will likely come out on January 4, 2022, and fans, surprisingly, already have an idea about the character banners.
According to Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks, these are the following character banners:
- Shenhe with Yun Jin
- Ganyu rerun
- Xiao rerun
- Zhongli rerun
Assuming that the release date for Genshin Impact 2.4 is January 4, 2022, then the dates are also easy to figure out. Typically, the game follows a 21-day cycle when it comes to character banners. For example, Itto's banner from Genshin Impact 2.3 starts on December 14, 2021, and ends on January 4, 2022.
Some speculation on Genshin Impact 2.4's banners and release dates
The above Tweet is the most concise summary of what leakers have revealed about Genshin Impact 2.4 thus far. There are some good reasons why Shenhe, Zhongli, Xiao, and Ganyu are all getting a banner in this upcoming update.
For example, take the following official Tweets from Genshin Impact:
Typically, the official Twitter only reveals characters like this when said characters will arrive in an upcoming update. For example, the same thing happened with Itto prior to Genshin Impact 2.3.
Ergo, it would be reasonable to assume that Shenhe and Yun Jin will appear on a Genshin Impact 2.4 banner. Some leakers have already revealed which half of the update they will appear on, as well.
The above image is a leaked screenshot from the upcoming Lantern Rite event. Fans should know that Shenhe will arrive in that update, so seeing Ganyu and Xiao here gives credence to the idea that the three of them will appear on Genshin Impact 2.4 banners.
As for Zhongli, it's based on what a supposed insider is telling a popular leaker. It could be wrong for all it's worth, but it could also be true. It's worth mentioning that rerun banners aren't as easy to leak early on; it's easier to notice new character files in the game data and draw a conclusion that way.
Possible banner release dates
Assuming that the above leak is true, then it means that Shenhe's banner would take place on January 4, 2022. Assuming that the upcoming update follows the current version's format where the reruns are held separately from the new banners, then January 25, 2022, is the next relevant release date.
Therefore, it should look like:
- January 4, 2022: Shenhe
- January 25, 2022: Ganyu, Xiao, Zhongli reruns
Of course, miHoYo can always throw a curveball and move the Zhongli rerun to run alongside Shenhe's banner. The leaks pertaining to Zhongli are founded on a leaker trusting an insider, so players should keep that in mind.
As of right now, it's unknown who the 4-star characters (aside from Yun Jin) will be on these banners. So the main banner dates to keep in mind are:
- January 4, 2022, to January 25, 2022
- January 25, 2022, to February 15, 2022
All of the above dates are based on past 21-day cycles, and no leaks suggest that these cycles are changing anytime soon.
