When is the Xiao rerun coming to Genshin Impact? Leaks explained

Genshin Impact leaks have indicated a future return for the protector of Liyue, Xiao. He is a powerful 5-star polearm wielder who destroys his foes with devastating Anemo damage.

Xiao is one of Genshin Impact's only Anemo main DPS carries, and he remains one of the strongest Anemo characters in the game. The character has developed a massive fanbase due to his unique appearance and striking animations.

As a result, many fans have waited for a rerun to summon him. Luckily, it seems like Xiao is due for a return soon. Players can find out more about Xiao's upcoming rerun here.

Genshin Impact leaks: Xiao rerun coming sooner than expected

The current leaks for Genshin Impact 2.4 are pointing to several characters being featured in a massive Liyue-focused rerun. Characters like Ganyu, Zhongli, and Xiao are all expected to arrive during this update if these leaks are true.

Fans will definitely want to have enough Primogems for these characters, as this could be one of the best updates so far in Genshin Impact's history. While it's hard to say which banner Xiao will be releasing on, thanks to the game's newest banner system, he will likely be coming alongside Ganyu or Zhongli.

enzo. @gorqiu // genshin leaks (?)



I KNEW IT, I CALLED THAT IT WOULD BE A XIAO AND GANYU RERUN // genshin leaks (?)I KNEW IT, I CALLED THAT IT WOULD BE A XIAO AND GANYU RERUN https://t.co/SQYmsZK1jK

Xiao has been a part of the in-game event art for the new Lantern Rite event rerun, and he will most likely be a part of the event. Xiao is a critical member of Liyue, one of its strongest protectors, and players got a chance to spend some time with him during the last Lantern Rite.

Genshin Impact 2.4 will bring these characters back to the spotlight, and fans will likely get to see Xiao again when it arrives.

Atsu @AsianGuyStream 72k damage with no reactions and 0 constellations👀



Xiao hits hard to say the least 72k damage with no reactions and 0 constellations👀Xiao hits hard to say the least https://t.co/mLO2dLD2lE

Xiao does a ton of damage and remains a powerful choice in Genshin Impact, so fans should not miss out on him when his rerun occurs. The 2.4 update is set to begin on January 5, so gamers won't need to wait much longer to get more details on Xiao's banner and more.

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact leaks continue to reveal new banners and leaks, and players should keep an eye out for more information on Xiao's upcoming rerun.

Edited by Ravi Iyer