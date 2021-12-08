5 hidden Genshin Impact achievements you may have missed in Inazuma

Genshin Impact often awards players with achievements for performing various tasks, and the addition of Inazuma has added plenty of hidden accomplishments.

Inazuma is Genshin Impact's third region, now composed of six different islands. Over the past several updates, gamers have been introduced to new enemies, puzzles, and game mechanics.

With all the new content that's arrived since version 2.0, it's no surprise that there are new hidden achievements to unlock.

5 hidden achievements for Genshin Impact players to unlock in Inazuma

1) Tales of Monstrous Madness

Genshin Impact players can unlock the Tales of Monstrous Madness achievement by collecting the entire Toki Alley Tales book series. There are six books in total, each composed of 10 torn pages.

Torn pages of the Toki Alley Tales are present all over Inazuma, excluding Tsurumi. 10 of the pages must also be fished from any of Inazuma's fishing spots. Upon collecting 10 matching pages, gamers can craft one of the books.

2) They Shall Not Grow Old

Yashiori Island contains six Simple Tombs. Here, Genshin Impact's Traveler can leave a Dendrobium as a tribute. Doing this at all Simple Tombs unlocks the They Shall Not Grow Old achievement.

3) Just My Luck…

At the Grand Narukami Shrine, Genshin Impact players can draw one fortune slip every day. Drawing a "Great Curse" here unlocks the Just My Luck... achievement.

Conversely, drawing a "Great Fortune" slip unlocks the hidden achievement, Paimon's Lucky Day.

4) Dry Clean

Genshin Impact players can unlock the Dry Clean achievement by defeating the Hydro Hypostasis without beating any of its helper Slimes. This world boss summons a healer Slime and a bomb-like Slime. Players should simply avoid these smaller enemies while they beat the boss.

The Hypostasis also summons three minions when it tries to revive. One can still defeat these Slimes as needed and unlock Dry Clean.

5) Thunder Fall

Thunder Fall is another hidden achievement that players get by beating a world boss. More specifically, Genshin Impact fans need to defeat the Thunder Manifestation while it's flying.

The best way to get the Thunder Fall achievement is by lowering the boss' health to a point where it's nearly defeated. Then, wait for the boss to elevate into the air and use a bow character's auto attacks. For players who picked up Ganyu, using her charged attacks is another good option.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul