Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Shadowy Husks nerfed to be less effective against shield units

Genshin Impact players who heavily relied on shield characters like Zhongli will be delighted to know that the Shadowy Husks have been nerfed. The new enemies will be released in patch 2.5, and they are supposed to counter shield characters easily.
However, the community's response towards Shadowy Husks has been negative. Zhongli's re-run banner is right around the corner, and players are confused if the Geo Archon is now beneficial or not.
Here's how Genshin Impact has nerfed the Shadowy Husks to balance the meta.
Genshin Impact 2.5 beta testing: Shadowy Husks' nerfs explained
Shadowy Husks belong to Cryo, Hydro, and Pyro elements. Long story short, the following changes have been made in their playstyle:
- All Shadowy Husks will lose a portion of their HP after hitting a player with a shield. However, this effect does not occur if the shield breaks.
- The Pyro Husks' Shield has been nerfed. It also drains automatically over time.
- The Hydro Husks will receive lesser healing after hitting a shielded unit.
Shadowy Husks were initially seen as a nightmare for characters like Zhongli, Diona, Thoma, and others. After hitting a shielded unit, they were not only able to create shields for themselves, but also gain healing.
Luckily, such drastic shield counters have now been nerfed. Players can expect their shield units to perform decently in front of the Shadowy Husks.
Using a graph, prominent leaker Ubatcha also explained how the attack scaling for Shadowy Husks is less than other enemies in the game. This implies that players should not stress about them being over-powered.
Specific nerfs for Pyro, Cryo, and Hydro Shadowy Husks in Genshin Impact explained
It is worth noting that Shadowy Husks will attack characters in groups. In time-based challenges like the Spiral Abyss, players should be ready to face three husks at the same time.
Here's a detailed breakdown of how each husk functions seperately:
- Hydro Husk- After hitting a shielded character, it loses a portion of its HP but also regenrates HP for itself and other nearby Husks. The healing effect can stack multiple times.
- Cryo Husk- After hitting a shielded character, it loses a portion of its HP but also changes its stance. This stance provides the husk with a shield, and an attack buff. The attack buff can stack multiple times.
- Pyro Husk- After hitting a shielded character, it loses a portion of its HP but creates a shield for itself and nearby husks.
All in all, it is safe to assume that Shadowy Husks in Genshin Impact won't be invincible. Instead, players will just have to change their strategy, playstyle, and party setup to defeat them.