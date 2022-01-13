Genshin Impact Yae Miko leaks: Ascension material, release date possibility, and more

There are loads of new Genshin Impact leaks involving Yae Miko, but this article will primarily focus on her leaked Ascension Materials.

The main thing fans know about her is that she will debut in Genshin Impact 2.5. She's played an important role in prior updates, making her eventual debut one of the most anticipated in recent Genshin Impact history.

Genshin Impact leaks: Yae Miko's Ascension Materials, release date speculation, and more

This tweet contains an excellent infographic detailing everything she will need for her Ascensions and Talent Level-Ups. One of the first things that might stand out to some players is the "???" item. From what's been leaked thus far, that item is supposed to come from a weekly boss battle involving the Raiden Shogun puppet.

It doesn't have a name or image yet, but it will primarily be used for Yae Miko's Talents. Future characters like Ayato will also supposedly utilize a drop from this weekly boss.

Otherwise, this infographic is accurate for what's currently been leaked about her.

Farming her Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

The previous infographic was helpful for finding out which materials Yae Miko needs to ascend. However, it's also crucial for players to know where to farm these materials. The Coral Defenders boss fight in Enkanomiya will drop the Dragonheir's False Fin and the Vajrada Amethyst items.

Note: Travelers must complete The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent to challenge these foes.

Collecting 168 Sea Ganoderma might be daunting for some players. Fortunately, there are 145 of them to collect out in the open on Teyvat. These Inazuma-based local specialties respawn in 48 hours after harvesting them.

There are also five spawns in Enkanomiya (Image via miHoYo)

Aside from the previous 145 Sea Ganodermas, there are five more spawns east of the Evernight Temple in Enkanomiya. Given how many of these materials spawn overall, it shouldn't take players more than one reset to collect all 168 for Yae Miko.

Nobushi enemies will drop Handguard materials that she needs. These foes are located all over Inazuma, so players shouldn't have difficulty pre-emptively farming all of these items.

Keep in mind that the Handguard materials are used in both her regular Ascensions and her Talent Level-Ups. Aside from this and the unknown weekly boss item, all that remains are the Teachings of/Guide to/Philosophies of Light.

Those items come from the Violet Court, but only on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Release date speculation

All that leakers have confirmed so far is that Yae Miko is scheduled to debut as a playable character in the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.5. No specific date is listed alongside this information, but Travelers can deduce the most likely release date for Yae Miko.

To determine her likely release date, one should look at when Genshin Impact 2.5 is supposed to launch. These were the past dates associated with the transitions of older versions:

2.0 -> 2.1: July 21 - September 1, 2021

July 21 - September 1, 2021 2.1 -> 2.2: September 1 - October 13, 2021

September 1 - October 13, 2021 2.2 -> 2.3: October 13 - November 24, 2021

October 13 - November 24, 2021 2.3 -> 2.4: November 24, 2021 - January 5, 2022

All of those dates are 42 days apart from each other. Hence, 42 days after January 5, 2022, is when the 2.5 update should happen. That means her release date should be February 16, 2022.

