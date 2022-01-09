Genshin Impact: All three fishing locations in Enkanomiya

Enkanomiya has arrived in Genshin Impact with the 2.4 update, which also means new fishing spots for fishing enthusiasts in the community. The brand-new region can help them collect Divda rays and Formalo Rays.

ai ♡ scaramouche @keqvnq OH MY GOSH THE FISH FROM ENKANOMIYA ARE SO CUTE OH MY GOSH THE FISH FROM ENKANOMIYA ARE SO CUTE https://t.co/ZBaAAeebFV

Unsurprisingly, the fishing spots in Enkanomiya are well hidden, just like its treasures and chests. Here's a quick guide to all three fishing locations in the region.

Three fishing locations in Enkanomiya region of Genshin Impact revealed

1) The Serpent's Heart

Fishing location in The Serpent's Heart in Enkanomiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

This is easily the most remote fishing spot in Genshin Impact. After teleporting to the northern waypoint in The Serpent's Heart, players need to jump from the western edge of the cliff.

There is a cave underneath that is full of water and monsters. Alongside, the cave has a small pond where players can fish.

2) The Serpent's Heart

Fishing location in The Serpent's Heart in Enkanomiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yet again, players need to jump from the western edge of the cliff near the waypoint in The Serpent's Heart. However, instead of exploring the ruins, they just need to enter the cave and move left.

The fishing spot is located at the pool near the entrance.

3) The Serpent's Bowels

Fishing spot in The Serpent's Bowels in Enkanomiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Serpent's Bowels has the final fishing spot in the Enkanomiya region in Genshin Impact, and it is also the easiest to find.

The southernmost waypoint of The Serpent's Bowels island is located near a pool that is also clearly visible on the map. Players simply need to reach the waypoint and enter the cave that leads to the pool. The fishing spot offers Divda Rays and Formalo Rays.

It is recommended that players use Thoma while fishing in Inazuma. Apparently, the character's talents grant a 20% chance of scoring a double catch in the region.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 2.4 update for Genshin Impact is live and players couldn't have asked for a region better than Inazuma. The new characters, Yun Jin and Shenhe, also have complex yet great kits.

Edited by Saman