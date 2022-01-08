Genshin Impact Yun Jin Hangout guide: All endings and paths revealed

Yun Jin is one of the new characters in Genshin Impact 2.4. Besides her addition to the character banner, Yun Jin also got her own Hangout Event released in the same version.

Similar to Ningguang's Hangout Event, Yun Jin has five different endings. Players need to select the correct option to reach all possible endings. Completing them all worth gamers' time as they can obtain three secret achievements and Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Yun Jin Hangout Event guide in Genshin Impact 2.4: How to get all endings

All Yun Jin's Hangout Event ending (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can achieve five endings in Yun Jin's Hangout Event by selecting different dialogs. After reaching all of them, you will receive three secret achievements. In addition, there are also other rewards such as Primogems, Character Level-Up Materials, and Hero's Wits.

Ending 1 - A Shame That the Road is Rocky

Ending 1 of Yun Jin's Hangout Event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yun Jin's Hangout Event starts with the Traveler walking to the Adventurer's Guild in Liyue Harbor. For a start, you need to find Yun Jin near Lingju Pass. You need to defeat a Ruin Guard before bringing Yun Jin back. After that, you can select the following dialogs to complete the first ending.

Ultimately, safety should come first... Make the most of it. You may as well talk to them. (No need to check in with Yun Jin. This ends now!)

Ending 2 - And Few Friends You Shall Find

Ending 2 of Yun Jin's Hangout Event (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second ending only has one different option than the first ending.

Ultimately, safety should come first... Make the most of it. You may as well talk to them. (I should stay hidden for now and check in with Yun Jin.)

Start from 'A Strict Contract' (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can start with the route 'A Strict Contract' to get the second ending faster. This time, instead of intercepting the journalist's conversation with her editor, the Traveler decides to tell everything they heard to Yun Jin.

Ending 3 - Brought Together by Common Interests

Ending 3 of Yun Jin's Hangout Event (Image via Genshin Impact)

The third ending could be the best ending of Yun Jin's Hangout as the pair have a nice date and take a commemorative photo together.

Ultimately, safety should come first... Let's play it safe and book the interview in with your manager. That's a shame. Your offstage personality is definitely the cuter one.

Start from the 'Guests from The Steambird' (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can start from the 'Guests from The Steambird' if you don't want to start from the beginning. In addition, after reaching the end of this route, you will receive an achievement, 'May This Moment Be Made to Last.'

Ending 4 - A Souvenir Without Sentiment is of Little Worth

Ending 4 of Yun Jin's Hangout Event (Image via Genshin Impact)

If the third ending is the best, then the fourth ending is the bad ending as Yun Jin becomes sad about how the Traveler prefers her on-stage personality rather than her own identity.

Ultimately, safety should come first... Let's play it safe and book the interview in with your manager. Your on stage persona is more striking. That's unavoidable.

Ending 5 - The Cast Contemplates the Play's Meaning

Ending 5 of Yun Jin's Hangout Event (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last ending of Yun Jin's Hangout only has one crucial answer. You only need to select the options below from the chapter 'Crisis Averted' and continue following the navigation until you reach the end.

You made a good point, Yun Jin...

Do not attack the blue scarecrow (Image via Genshin Impact)

Note that there is one hidden achievement in this route. During the practice session with Yun Jin, do not hit the blue scarecrow at all. You will receive the achievement by the end of the practice if no blue scarecrows are damaged.

Combining all the rewards, Genshin Impact players can obtain 90 Primogems.

