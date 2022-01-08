Genshin Impact Ningguang Hangout guide: All endings and paths revealed

Two Hangout Events were added to Genshin Impact 2.4, and players are excited to play for it. Ningguang and Yun Jin are the two Geo characters who now have their own story quest.

Genshin Impact gamers can play the Hangout Event to learn more about their favorite characters and receive multiple rewards. By completing all the endings available, one can get Primogems, Hero's Wit, Talent Level-Up Materials, and more.

Ningguang Hangout Event guide in Genshin Impact 2.4: How to get all endings

All Ningguang's Hangout Event ending (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ningguang's Hangout Event has a total of five endings, and you need to choose the right options to get all endings. Follow the directions below to navigate between each ending easily.

Ending 1 - While the View Remains Good

Ending 1 of Ningguang's Hangout Event (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Hangout Event starts with the Traveler going to the rebuild Jade Chamber. Once reaching there, you can start the conversation with Ningguang and her three assistants. To obtain the first ending, you must choose the following answers:

(Alright. Time to make a serious effort.) Don't worry about them. They're competent.

Ending 2 - The Weight of a Collection

Ending 2 of Ningguang's Hangout Event (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second ending is similar to the first one, and you only need to choose one different answer.

(Alright. Time to make a serious effort.) Well, we have time to go and check up on them if you want.

Start from 'The Grand Banquet' (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can start with the 'The Grand Banquet' route to achieve the ending faster. This time, instead of continuing her schedule, Ningguang decides to visit her assistants handling an auction.

Ending 3 - Unchanging Will

Ending 3 of Ningguang's Hangout Event (Image via Genshin Impact)

The third ending chooses an entirely different option from the start. You can select the following options to complete ending 3:

(Alright. Time to avoid anything too complicated.) Let's do something you never normally have time for.

Ending 4 - Fortunes Shared

Ending 4 of Ningguang's Hangout Event (Image via Genshin Impact)

You will be asked to accompany Ningguang in collecting treasures and going fishing on her days off.

(Alright. Time to avoid anything too complicated.) Let's do something you never normally have the opportunity to do. Let's start at the bottom of the ladder.

Collect seven fishes to gain an achievement (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can obtain one hidden achievement in this ending where you need to collect seven fish instead of three.

Ending 5 - Feint and Riposte

Ending 5 of Ningguang's Hangout Event (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the last route, you need to choose to go to the Northland Bank instead of doing labor.

(Alright. Time to avoid anything too complicated.) Let's do something you never normally have the opportunity to do. Let's go and find some work at Northland Bank.

After completing all the endings, a secret achievement is unlocked, and Genshin Impact players can claim Primogems as rewards from the achievement page.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar