Date's Key in Genshin Impact: How to get and where to use

Genshin Impact players looking for Date's key are likely trying to finish Collection of Dragons and Snakes.

That key is an essential part of the quest known as Date's Challenge. It will eventually lead players to one of the five books necessary for Collection of Dragons and Snakes. However, this quest isn't the most self-intuitive for some players to follow.

To get Date's Key, the player has to go through a series of puzzles involving:

Whitenight

Evernight

Hydro Monuments

Dale's Medal of Recognition

This guide will start from the beginning for players trying to meet Date.

How to get Date's Key in Genshin Impact and where to use it

This mechanism swaps between Evernight and Whitenight (Image via Genshin Impact)

Head to the northeastern side of Evernight Temple (where the Teleport Waypoint is). Jump down to the nearby cliff on the east side of it, similar to the above picture. Do the following:

Swap to Whitenight.

Hit the two nearby Triangular Mechanisms once each.

Swap back to Evernight.

Jump down to the maze.

There is a barrier that prevents players from jumping to every Hydro Elemental Monument. Hence, they need to walk through this maze (the above Triangular Mechanisms were connected to this puzzle).

The maze leading to Date's Key

There are four Hydro Monuments to activate in this maze (Image via Genshin Impact)

If the player followed the above instructions, they should be able to access all four Hydro Monuments in this maze. Make sure to place a Hydro character in the party to proceed with this quest. Otherwise, the player cannot activate the Hydro Monuments to go to the underground portion.

It doesn't matter which order the player activates them. All that matters is that the player activates all four of them. Afterward, a small cut-scene will play, opening up a new path to an underground area that contains Date's Key.

This Luxurious Chest contains Dale's Medal of Recognition (Image via Genshin Impact)

Jump down into this new underground area and open the Luxurious Chest to obtain Dale's Medal of Recognition. There is an NPC nearby, so talk to him to begin Date's Challenge. They will now receive Date's Key.

Using Date's Key

The location where the player uses Date's Key (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players may want to turn on the navigation for Date's Challenge rather than Collection of Dragons and Snakes. Interact with the cube in that location to use Date's Key. The key should now be gone from the player's inventory, and the nearby gate to an underground lair should open.

There is another mechanism on the southern side that allows players to swap between Evernight and Whitenight. For this puzzle, they need to swap to Whitenight.

The Triangular Mechanism for players to activate (Image via Genshin Impact)

They should then do the following:

Activate the nearby lever (the southern one) Look for the Triangular Mechanism toward the eastern side. Hit it twice (make sure the wall moves twice, as there has to be a delay between hits). Return to the previous lever (the southern one) and activate it once more. Now, head to the northern end of this hallway to activate another lever. Activate the western Triangular Mechanism twice (once again, make sure that the walls move twice). Activate the northern lever again. Hit the eastern Triangular Mechanism once. Now return to the mechanism that controls Evernight and Whitenight and make it Evernight.

Players can now open this chest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Also Read Article Continues below

Open the nearby chest and return to Date. Talk to him, and head downstairs to open the nearby gate. Open the Exquisite Chest there to finish Date's Challenge and receive one of the five books for Collection of Dragons and Snakes.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul