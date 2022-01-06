Collection of Dragons and Snakes in Genshin Impact: Quest guide & 5 book locations

Genshin Impact version 2.4 has introduced a mind-boggling, yet interesting World Quest called Collection of Dragons and Snakes. The quest can be initiated by visiting The Narrows region in Enkanomiya, where a ghost named Ema gives the task of collecting five lost books to the traveler and Paimon.

Finding all five books not only rewards players with Primogems and Mora, but also unlocks an achievement called 'If Tokoyo Ookami Knew of This'.

Here's a quick guide that contains the locations of all five lost books.

Location of five lost books in Genshin Impact

Book 1

The first book can be purchased from the Yae Publishing House in Inazuma. It's called The Serpent and Drakes of Tokoyokoku and costs 1500 Mora.

Yae Publishing house in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Book 2

The second book is located at The Narrows region in Enkanomiya. However, to acquire it, players first need to complete the Tricolor File quest.

Location to reach Vishap Research Lab in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

When players visit the marked location on the image at night, a teleporter takes them to a hidden Vishap Research Lab. In the lab, travelers have to talk to the ghost named Michiya and then open three gates with Hydro, Electro, and Cryo characters.

The gate with a Cryo mechanism lock contains the second book called 'Bathysmal Vishap Experimental Records'.

Book 3

To find the third book, players must complete the Date's Challenge quest. They have to visit the Evernight Temple labyrinth where they will find a mechanism to switch between Evernight and Whitenight, and two triangular devices.

Location of Evernight Tempe Labyrinth in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

First, they need to activate the Whitenight mechanism in Enkanomiya to interact with the triangular objects. Next, players have to hit the triangular device on the left once, and then the one on the right. Finally, switch back to Evernight.

In Evernight settings, Genshin Impact adventurers will find four Hyrdo mechanisms that can be charged with Hydro characters like Childe, Xingqiu, and Kokomi. Activating all four mechanisms opens the gate to a basement that has a Luxurious chest.

The chest has an item called Date's Medal of Recognition and near it, there's a ghost NPC that gives the Date's Challenge quest. After collecting the second Date's Medal of Recognition, players have to head back and open Date's Secret room.

The room has an Exquisite chest and the third lost book called 'Hydrological Studies in Byakuyakoku'.

Book 4

The fourth book can be obtained after completing Antigonous World Quest. It can be initiated by visiting two suspect ghost NPCs in the Dainichi Mikoshi region.

Location of suspect ghost NPCs in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

This quest is quite simple, as the goal is to find Antei and then defeat a Ruin Guard. Defeating the Ruin Guard gives the fourth book called Before Sun and Moon.

Book 5

The final book can be found in The Serpent's Heart region, but before that, players need to visit Dainichi Mikoshi during the night to obtain some clues.

Location of the cave in Dainichi Mikoshi in Enkanomiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

After reaching the location marked in the image, players can use a bow character to blow up the cave's entrance and also defeat the Ruin Guard.

There are two triangular devices in the cave. One becomes interactive during the day, and the other during the night. Players can switch between Whitenight/Evernight with a nearby mechanism.

After interacting with both devices, users must switch to Evernight again and then carefully observe the order in which the symbols are placed on the wall.

Teleport here to find the final book in The Serpent's Heart (Image via Genshin Impact)

The final step is to visit Serpent Heart's and interact with the symbol gates based on the clue.

Successfully completing the puzzle gives players a fifth book called In the Light, Beneath the Moon.

After collecting all five books, travelers and Paimon can visit Ema and give her the desired items. She requests to place them on shelves with which the Collection of Dragons and Snakes quest in Genshin Impact comes to an end.

