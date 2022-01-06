Genshin Impact to rerun Hyakunin Ikki and bring Raiden Shogun weekly boss in 2.5 update

The old leaks discussing the Raiden Shogun as the upcoming weekly boss in Genshin Impact 2.5 appear to be correct.

Those leaks mentioned that she would be more prominent in the 2.5 update, which would involve her first rerun banner. While the rerun hasn't been confirmed yet, new leaks reveal what her weekly boss model will look like in the game.

It's worth mentioning that it's different from the boss players fought in Inazuma's Archon Quest. Both her model and her fight will play out differently from those earlier encounters.

All Travelers have for now are some screenshots of her model, plus leaks regarding other unrelated Genshin Impact 2.5 content such as a Hyakunin Ikki rerun.

New Raiden Shogun weekly boss leaks for Genshin Impact 2.5, plus news on Hyakunin Ikki and other content

Dim @dimbreath [2.5 - Beta] Raiden Shogun Boss [2.5 - Beta] Raiden Shogun Boss https://t.co/nahSyPawqq

The above leak showcases how the Raiden Shogun weekly boss's model looks. She looks noticeably different from what players saw back in Inazuma's Archon Quests. Older leaks also suggested that this weekly boss would drop Talent Level-Up materials for Yae Miko and Ayato.

Yae Miko has one unknown item for her Talent Level-Ups in the current leaks. Hence, it would be reasonable to assume that this Genshin Impact 2.5 weekly boss would drop it.

Fans of the Raiden Shogun should know that there are a few other renders to look at as well.

Another look at her model (Image via Twitter/anonsbelle)

These renders should be valuable in case the previous tweet gets taken down. Here, players can see four different angles of the new weekly boss's model. She has the same face as the playable Raiden Shogun, but the clothing is drastically different.

A blurry image of the boss at some in-game location (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

It's unknown what the context is behind this leaked image of the Raiden Shogun weekly boss. Typically, leaks try to minimize spoilers to the game's storyline. From what players can gather from this image, they are fighting the puppet and not Ei.

This image is connected to the leaked 2.5 weekly boss domain. It's unknown what its Talent Level-Up materials are.

Hyakunin Ikki will return in Genshin Impact 2.5

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 2.5:



1. Yae Miko

2. New weekly boss dungeon

3. Three Realms Gateway Offering - Enka exploration event

4. Player-designed domains accessible by other players

5. Bartender event - Prepare drinks for certain characters to unlock dialogs

6. Hyakunin Ikki rerun A quick overview of 2.5:1. Yae Miko2. New weekly boss dungeon3. Three Realms Gateway Offering - Enka exploration event4. Player-designed domains accessible by other players5. Bartender event - Prepare drinks for certain characters to unlock dialogs6. Hyakunin Ikki rerun

Aside from the hypeworthy Raiden Shogun leaks, there are other Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks to cover. There is plenty to digest here, although this article will mostly focus on the second and sixth parts of that overview.

The second point refers to the previous weekly boss leaks involving the Raiden Shogun's puppet. Some details are missing from the storyline leaks, but the Hyakunin Ikki rerun is easier to figure out by comparison.

Hyakunin Ikki was an event that happened back in Version 2.1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

This event was essentially a battle against hordes of foes where the player utilized multiple teams of two. Reaching specific target scores would award them some rewards. To participate in it back then, Travelers had to be Adventure Rank 30+ and have completed the 'Ritou Escape Plan' Archon Quest.

Also Read Article Continues below

The recent Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks don't specify the exact date that Hyakunin Ikki will return. It's also unknown if there will be any changes to how it works or if it will perform identically to its 2.1 counterpart.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like the new weekly boss's design? Yes No 4 votes so far