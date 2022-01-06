Genshin Impact 2.5 and Yae release dates leaked ahead of official announcement

New Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks seem to confirm the older leaks regarding Yae Miko appearing on the first wave of banners.

Some older leaks suggested that Yae Miko would appear in the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.5. Those same leaks also suggested that Kazuha and Raiden Shogun reruns would occur in the second half of that update. Now, a new leak has surfaced stating that she will appear in the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.5.

The leak does go on to say that the other banner characters are unconfirmed for now, so players don't have more intel on the potential Kazuha and Raiden Shogun reruns. If these leaks are accurate, that will point to February 16, 2022, as Yae Miko's release date.

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Yae release date

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



Banner 1 - Yae 5



All other banners characters are unconfirmed as of now. [2.5 Beta]Banner 1 - Yae 5All other banners characters are unconfirmed as of now. [2.5 Beta]Banner 1 - Yae 5⭐All other banners characters are unconfirmed as of now.

This leak simply states that the first banner with have Yae Miko has a 5-star character. It's worth noting that there is no [Questionable] tag associated with this leak, so it's more than likely true.

Genshin Impact has been operating on a 21-day cycle for their banners as of late, with their version updates happening every 42 days. January 5, 2022, was the release date for Genshin Impact 2.4. Add 42 days to that to get February 16, 2022.

If Yae Miko is on the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.5, then her release date is the same as the version update. Thus, both Genshin Impact 2.5 and Yae Miko's release date should be February 16, 2022.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 quick reminder that, this doesn't mean there can't be a second 5 star character on Yae's banner. It is completely possible and will remain unknown until closer to the livestream or with the livestream quick reminder that, this doesn't mean there can't be a second 5 star character on Yae's banner. It is completely possible and will remain unknown until closer to the livestream or with the livestream

The same leaker also mentions that it's possible for there to be a second 5-star character in the first wave of the 2.5 update. However, there is unlikely to be any confirmation of that fact until the next livestream approaches.

Recent Genshin Impact updates include two 5-star character banners per cycle. Until then, fans can only blindly speculate on whether or not there is a second 5-star character.

Other Yae Miko leaks

Characters who have their entire kit leaked in a video format tend to appear in the following update. It's happened with past characters like Shenhe and Itto, which has now happened to Yae Miko. Her kit details have been leaked for a while, but now there's more concrete evidence, thanks to new video leaks.

At the very least, it suggests that Yae Miko is arriving sometime in Genshin Impact 2.5. Most credible leaks point to the first half of that update being her probable release date.

Travelers may also wish to bookmark the Streamable link in the above Tweet since past gameplay Tweets have been taken down before.

