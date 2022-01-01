Genshin Impact 2.5 update to bring Yae Miko character, release date leaked

The character that many Travelers have been eagerly awaiting will finally be playable in Genshin Impact 2.5, and it's none other than Yae Miko.

Several Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks have stated that Yae Miko will be playable in the 2.5 update. Some of those leaks even touched upon her moveset and other minor elements, such as her character icon. It seems as though Yae Miko will finally arrive as a playable character soon.

The official Genshin Impact Twitter account recently posted a tweet showing Yae Miko's official artwork. Unsurprisingly, the tweet went viral within a short time span. If the various Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks are correct, then February 16, 2022, is her likely release date.

Genshin Impact 2.5 to introduce Yae Miko (release date leaked)

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Yae Miko ‧ Astute Amusement

Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine



The Grand Narukami Shrine's head shrine maiden and a descendant of Kitsune lineage, Eternity's servant and friend... and the intimidating editor-in-chief of Yae Publishing House, a publisher of light novels. Yae Miko ‧ Astute AmusementGuuji of the Grand Narukami ShrineThe Grand Narukami Shrine's head shrine maiden and a descendant of Kitsune lineage, Eternity's servant and friend... and the intimidating editor-in-chief of Yae Publishing House, a publisher of light novels. https://t.co/xgMxeQrTnp

Gamers can finally see Yae Miko's official artwork. Her model has been in the game for several months now, but miHoYo never released any artwork depicting Yae Miko by herself like they do with other playable characters. Many players assumed she would become playable based on her unique model, and it looks like they were correct.

The tweet doesn't state a release date per se, but it implies that she will be released soon. Travelers already know the line-up for Genshin Impact 2.4:

Shenhe banner + Xiao rerun Ganyu and Zhongli reruns

Hence, Yae Miko isn't likely to come out there. She has, however, been leaked to appear in Genshin Impact 2.5.

Yae Miko, as she appeared in the game during the Archon Quests in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gamers should remember that any character revealed on the official Genshin Impact Twitter handle is always released soon. The most recent examples are Shenhe and Yun Jin, who were unveiled prior to the 2.4 update. Lo and behold, they were eventually confirmed to appear in that update.

There were several leaks involving those two characters in the same vein that there are leaks for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact 2.5. All of the signs point to her being playable in that update.

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks involving Yae Miko

Before the official Genshin Impact Twitter account posted that picture of Yae Miko, some other leaks hinted at her being playable in Genshin Impact 2.5. The one shown above is shaping up to be true, and it happened a few days before Yae Miko's new artwork appeared.

Other leaks were stating that she would appear in Genshin Impact 2.5, but this leak hints at her possible release date. The "Y" is largely believed to represent Yae Miko ("R" and "K" represent the Raiden Shogun and Kazuha reruns).

If that's the case, then Yae Miko will appear on the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.5.

Possible release date for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact 2.5

Another look at Yae Miko's in-game model (Image via Genshin Impact)

Every Genshin Impact patch as of late is separated by 42 days. Naturally, the banners last 21 days by themselves. For example:

2.0 -> 2.1: July 21 - September 1, 2021

July 21 - September 1, 2021 2.1 -> 2.2: September 1 - October 13, 2021

September 1 - October 13, 2021 2.2 -> 2.3: October 13 - November 24, 2021

October 13 - November 24, 2021 2.3 -> 2.4: November 24, 2021 - January 5, 2022

All of those dates are 42 days apart. If Yae Miko is on the first wave of banners in Genshin Impact 2.5, then she would be there when the update first launches. Ergo, one needs to look at the date that's 42 days after January 5, 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

That would mean February 16, 2022 is Yae Miko's release date (and Genshin Impact 2.5's release date by association).

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Would you spend all of your Primogems for Yae Miko? Yes No 7 votes so far