Radiant Spincrystal in Genshin Impact: How to get and use

Genshin Impact players can change the music in their teapot realm with the Radiant Spincrystal that was introduced in the 2.4 update. miHoYo's action RPG is known for its brilliant audio design and OSTs (official sound tracks), and the new item helps the community in unlocking them.

At the moment, only Mondstadt and Liyue's music are up for grabs. However, Genshin Impact might soon add sound tracks from Inazuma, Dragonspine, and Enkanomiya.

Here's everything players need to know about the Radiant Spincrystal in Genshin Impact.

How to get the Radiant Spincrystal in Genshin Impact

Players can get the Radiant Spincrystal from Chubby NPC that spawns in the Serenitea Pot on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. On Fridays, only the realm owners can purchase items from the NPC, but visitors/friends can also get their hands on Chubby's goods on Sundays and Saturdays.

A Radiant Spincrystal can be bought from Chubby for 100 Realm Currency. Each crystal helps to unlock an OST. There are a total of 46 OSTs in the title at the moment.

To get more Radiant Spincrystals, players can always visit their friends on Saturdays and Sundays to buy the items from the Teapot Traveling Salesman in their realm.

How to use Radiant Spincrystal in Genshin Impact

To use the Radiant Spincrystals, Genshin Impact players first need to buy the Euphonium Unbound: Soaring item from Tubby's Realm Depot. It is available for 300 Realm Currency.

Thereafter, they need to follow the following steps:

Click on the hand icon on the top right of the screen and go to the Ornament section under Landscape.

Select Euphonium Unbound: Soaring and place it in any available area.

Now, when players interact with the Euphonium Unbound: Soaring, it will display all the Realm Music they have unlocked. It is worth noting that three Mondstadt and three Liyue OSTs are unlocked by default.

The Radiant Spincrystal is a subtle, yet great addition to Genshin Impact for players who adore the game's music. Building a realm with their favorite music is undoubtedly a dream come true for many.

As of now, the 2.4 update for Genshin Impact is live and the community is loving the new content. New characters such as Shenhe and Yun Jin have lived up to expectations, and exploring Enknomiya is definitely worth the effort.

