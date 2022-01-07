Genshin Impact is coming to Nvidia GeForce Now: What does it mean?

Fans of Nvidia GeForce Now will be able to play Genshin Impact soon.

However, it's only in the form of a limited beta. To find out if the player qualifies for the beta, they must search for the Nividia GeForce Now app on Windows. They must already have a miHoYo account to qualify; it's purely random for who gets accepted and who doesn't.

Nvidia GeForce Now has three tiers regarding their prices:

Free ($0.00)

Priority ($49.99)

RTX 3080 ($99.99)

The differences in the prices essentially boil down to the FPS and quality of the servers and how long a player can play per session. Travelers can use the free model to play Genshin Impact if they're invited to the limited beta, although it is limited to one-hour sessions.

Genshin Impact will be on the Nvidia GeForce Now

The official Nvidia GeForce Now Twitter account posted a lineup of games that players can expect to see in January 2022. Genshin Impact isn't listed among them, but the tweet states that it will be available sometime in 2022.

The tweet does include a link to the blog, which hypes up Genshin Impact and what players can expect from it. It's unknown how long the beta will last and if this cloud gaming service will get Genshin Impact permanently in the future.

The blog doesn't provide any dates for players to keep in mind.

Downloading Nvidia GeForce Now

How the official website looks like on PC (Image via Nvidia)

The Windows PC version has the Genshin Impact beta, so curious players should download that one. Once they download it, they need to install it and run the program. If they don't know where to find the download link, they can click here.

Other versions aren't listed in the official blog regarding Genshin Impact. However, players can still download it on other platforms to play different games.

What the app looks like on Windows PC (Image via Nvidia)

Even if Travelers aren't invited to the Genshin Impact limited beta on the Nividia GeForce Now, they can still check out several other games. Genshin Impact is a free-to-play game already available on Windows PC, so playing it here is merely an alternative for players who don't want to use the official launcher or Epic Games Store.

According to Nvidia's FAQ page on the GeForce Now service, players must own the game in order to play it:

"Yes, you need to own or purchase a game from one of the supported game stores before playing it on GeForce NOW. The service also supports almost 100 of the most popular free-to-play games."

Also Read Article Continues below

It's unknown if miHoYo will add an incentive for players to try Genshin Impact on the Nvidia GeForce Now.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Would you play Genshin Impact on the Nvidia GeForce Now? Yes No 0 votes so far