Who are Yun Jin and Shenhe in Genshin Impact? Official introduction reveals interesting facts

Yun Jin and Shenhe have been formally unveiled by Genshin Impact ahead of the version 2.3 update. For a long time, the developers have followed the trend of releasing new characters' information before their release in the next version.

Based on previous revelations, players can expect Shenhe and Yun Jin to be playable in Genshin Impact version 2.4. Besides the official character arts, miHoYo also discloses the weapon type and elements for these new characters.

Furthermore, unbeknownst to all, miHoYo also reveals some of their backstory in the official forum, HoYoLAB.

Get to know Yun Jin in Genshin Impact

Current Director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe



She is the director of the Yun-Han Opera Troupe and is also a famous figure in Liyue Harbor's opera scene.



Yun Jin in Genshin Impact is a director of the Yun-Han Opera Troupe and a well-known individual in the opera scene of Liyue Harbor.

Yun Jin is noted for her energetic and dynamic performances, as well as her lovely singing voice and elaborate costumes. Whether a delicate and dignified young lady or a powerful and honorable heroine, she can play any role.

In addition to being an actress, Yun Jin is also a playwright. The Yun-Han Opera Troupe has performed several new plays, all of which were written by her.

Xinyan's Voice-Over about Yun Jin (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yun Jin holds an unexpected secret, who has always projected a dignified and elegant image, has a hobby of listening to rock 'n' roll. This information was actually revealed from Xinyan's voice-over in-game in version 2.2.

From the voice-over, Xinyan eagerly exposed Yun Jin's admiration for rock 'n' roll. The latter will watch Xinyan's performance at least three times a week even if she is busy with her Opera Troupe.

Get to know Shenhe in Genshin Impact

Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm



Shenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.



To Shenhe, Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master.



Shenhe is a descendant from an exorcist clan's branch family. Speaking of exorcism, readers must have expected Chongyun, a young exorcist, to be acquainted with her.

Chongyun's Voice Over about Shenhe (Image via Genshin Impact)

From the voice-over in Genshin Impact, Chongyun does have something to say about Shenhe. However, it is locked behind an unknown quest, presumably Shenhe's Story Quest.

An interesting fact unknown to many fans is that Shenhe and Cloud Retainer have a teacher-student relationship. Cloud Retainer accepted Shenhe as a disciple for a variety of reasons.

Living among Adepti as a human is difficult, but Shenhe possesses a unique constitution, a firm will, and a tremendous skill for Adepti arts, all of which have earned her the Adepti's respect.

Long years of practice, combined with a habit of eating divine herbs and drinking mountain dew, have distanced her from ordinary life to the point where she is now recognized as a mysterious white-haired Adeptus.

Ganyu's Voice-Over about Shenhe (Image via Genshin Impact)

Although Shenhe has been an Adeptus for a long time, Ganyu admits not knowing Shenhe well. Behind the elegant and attractive figure, Shenhe is said to be violent and have a nasty temper. She is prone to obliterating her surroundings whenever her rage gets the best of her.

Nevertheless, players will probably know the truth about Shenhe's background and personality by playing her Story Quest when she is released in Genshin Impact.

There is currently no information available about the character banners for version 2.4. However, many believe that Shenhe and Yun Jin's banner will be preceded by at least one re-run banner, hopefully, Ganyu or Xiao, due to the new banner mechanics.

