Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Yae Miko's idle animation changed, Kagura's Verity gets ascension effects

Genshin Impact 2.5 beta is all about Yae Miko as the developers are constantly changing her kit. From Elemental abilities to animations, every aspect of the upcoming five-star character is being altered to fit the community's expectations.

It is no surprise that a new five-star weapon named Kagura's Verity is also coming with Yae Miko. The weapon is tailor-made for the Electro character, and miHoYo is planning to add ascension effects to it.

Here's everything players need to know about Yae Miko's revamped animations and Kagura's Verity ascension effects.

Yae Miko's idle animations in Genshin Impact changed

Idle animations are a very subtle, yet integral element of any Genshin Impact character. They are automatically activated when the character doesn't move for some time.

Yae Miko's idle animation was slightly changed and beta testers were quick to notice it.

46cba @abc64fake [2.5 Beta]

(I'm not sure which beta update this was changed in)



Yae's idle has been slightly tweaked. Specifically, her facial expression when the bird gets consumed by the electro fox thing (It's now cuter, closer to shock)

A bird comes near Yae Miko when she's standing idle. A small Electro fox then appears and chases the bird. The character just observes the incident and then proceeds to laugh.

Yae Miko didn't look surprised at all in the original idle animation. However, as per the beta testers, she now gets shocked and then laughs.

As usual, fans are divided on the change in the idle animation. Some believe that an emotion like surprise doesn't suit Yae Miko, while others claim that the animation is now more realistic.

Yae Miko's signature weapon Kagura's Verity gets ascension effects in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko's banner will be accompanied by Kagura's Verity in the Epitome Invocation banner. The five-star catalyst not only synergizes with the character's playstyle, but looks aesthetically pleasing.

Upon maximum ascension, Kagura's Verity glows and looks much better than its Lv. 1 variant. This is a small but great incentive for players to level up this weapon.

Kagura's Verity has a Crit DMG sub-stat, and at Lv. 90, it grants 66.2 Crit DMG. The passive ability increases the Elemental Damage as well as the Elemental Skill damage.

Even if F2P players don't unlock Kagura's Verity, they can look forward to a free four-star weapon that is also expected to work well with Yae Miko.

All in all, it is self-evident that Genshin Impact wants to release Yae Miko with no shortcomings. She has been buffed several times, and players finally seem to be satisfied with her potential.

