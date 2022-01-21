Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: New changes to Yae’s signature weapon and Constellations surfaced

Yae Miko and her weapon have received some notable changes throughout Genshin Impact 2.5's beta, as evidenced by the recent leaks.

Everything is still subject to change, but some players would still love to see what's going on in the current development. Some of the new changes include:

A longer duration of Kaguara's Verity's effect.

New names for her Constellations.

Buffs to her abilities.

Whether the recent changes will be the final ones is unknown. Still, many of these updates are good news for aspiring Yae mains, as there are plenty of buffs.

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Changes to Yae Miko's Constellations and signature weapon

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.5 Beta] Cons Name Changes



C1 name changed from "Chronicles of the Kitsune Cohort" to "Yakan Offering"



C2 name changes from "Hanagasa Manuscript" to "Fox's Mooncall" [2.5 Beta] Cons Name ChangesC1 name changed from "Chronicles of the Kitsune Cohort" to "Yakan Offering"C2 name changes from "Hanagasa Manuscript" to "Fox's Mooncall"

The above change is purely related to the names of her first and second Constellations. Both names have already been updated on Honey Impact (including the older Constellation changes).

For those who don't know, her C1 is:

"Each time Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin activates a Tenko Thunderbolt, Yae Miko will restore 8 Elemental Energy for herself."

Her C2 has the following effect:

"Sesshou Sakura start at Level 2 when created, their max level is increased to 4, and its attack range is increased by 60%."

Yae Miko buffs

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.5 Beta] Yae Update



Base HP -> 911.791 to 807.46204

Base ATK -> 17.808 to 26.4404

Base DEF -> 57.225 to 44.2742



At Lv.90 -



HP -> 11,284 to 10,372

ATK -> 264 to 340

DEF -> 682 to 569 [2.5 Beta] Yae UpdateBase HP -> 911.791 to 807.46204Base ATK -> 17.808 to 26.4404Base DEF -> 57.225 to 44.2742At Lv.90 -HP -> 11,284 to 10,372ATK -> 264 to 340DEF -> 682 to 569

Aside from some minor name changes, the recent Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks also discuss how Yae's stats have been altered. Basically, it lowered her base HP and DEF but raised her base ATK, shifting some of her tenacity in favor of more raw damage.

Combining this update with some of the other buffs to her damage means that she will be dealing noticeably more impact.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.5 Beta]



Yae was buffed



Sky Kitsune Thunder Bolt DMG on Q was Buffed (it's actually now called Tenko Thunderbolt DMG)



LVL10 -> 528.768% to 600.8688% [2.5 Beta]Yae was buffedSky Kitsune Thunder Bolt DMG on Q was Buffed (it's actually now called Tenko Thunderbolt DMG)LVL10 -> 528.768% to 600.8688%

For example, her Elemental Burst got a sizable amount of a scaling increase when she "detonates" her Sesshou Sakura(s). This Elemental Burst update was several days before her most recent stat alteration. The comparison between the old Level 10 and the new Level 10 shows a buff of 72.1008% at that level.

She's not the only one who got buffed in the upcoming update. Her signature weapon has also received a noticeable buff to its effect duration.

Kagura Verity changes

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.5 Beta] Kagura's Verity Change



"This effect lasts for 12 seconds" has now been changed to "This effect lasts for 16 seconds" [2.5 Beta] Kagura's Verity Change"This effect lasts for 12 seconds" has now been changed to "This effect lasts for 16 seconds"

For reference, Kagura's Verity's effect in Genshin Impact 2.5 is:

"Gains the Kagura Dance effect when using an Elemental Skill, causing the Elemental Skill DMG of the character wielding this weapon to increase by 12/15/18/21/24% for 16s. Max 3 stacks. This character will gain 12/15/18/21/24% All Elemental DMG Bonus when they possess 3 stacks."

The old effect was nigh-identical, except that the buff lasted 12 seconds rather than 16 seconds. Hence, the change is a buff to its duration, making it last an extra four seconds.

There are several Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks showing off Kagura's Verity (with the above screenshot serving as an example). It is still classified as a 5-star Catalyst, according to Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks. Considering it's supposed to be Yae Miko's signature weapon, it should appear on the weapon banner that will run alongside her personal banner.

Travelers should remember that all of these changes are subject to change. New things can be added to Genshin Impact 2.5 beta in the near future, including new topics unrelated to the Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine.

