Genshin Impact Redeem code (January 25): How to claim free rewards

A new redemption code for Genshin Impact was released today in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration. The duration of this code is unknown, and players are recommended to claim the rewards as soon as possible before it expires. Here is the new redeem code and how to claim it in-game or the official website.

New redeem code in Genshin Impact 2.4 on January 25

The new redemption code will be available to all players across servers starting January 25. In a way, this is a greeting from miHoYo to the community, celebrating the upcoming Chinese New Year. The code is FANRONGCHANGSHENG and can only be redeemed once per account.

Claim rewards from in-game mail (Image via miHoYo)

Once players exchange the code, either in-game or on the official website, they will obtain the following rewards from their in-game mail:

18000 Mora 8 Adventurer's Experience 10 Fine Enhancement Ores

How to redeem code in Genshin Impact 2.4

There are two methods gamers can use to redeem any available code in Genshin Impact. One of them is by using the game itself, while the other is by miHoYo's official website.

Redeem code using Genshin Impact

Open Paimon Menu > Setting > Account > Redeem Code (Image via miHoYo)

Players can follow the steps below to redeem the new CNY code in-game:

Open the game on your device (PC/iOS/Android). Once the game is loaded, open Paimon Menu at the top left corner. Go to Settings, then click the Account. Choose the 'Redeem Now' on the Redeem Code and paste the redemption code. Click Exchange to obtain the rewards.

Redeem code using redemption code official website

Paste the code on the Redemption Code box (Image via miHoYo)

The second method to exchange the code is through the official redeem code webpage.

Open the official website specifically for redeeming codes. Click here to visit the page. Log in using miHoYo (HoYoLAB) account. Choose the correct server and character nickname. Enter the redemption code and click on the 'Redeem' button to obtain the rewards.

Once the code is redeemed successfully, players can check their in-game mail to collect 18000 Mora, 8 Adventurer's Experience, and 10 Fine Enhancement Ores. Although there are no Primogem rewards from the code, gamers can still obtain the said currency from the newest event, 'Fleeting Colors in Flight,' that was also available starting today.

