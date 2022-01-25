Genshin Impact 2.4 Zhongli banner release time, countdown, and 4-star characters

Zhongli is returning to Genshin Impact in the second phase of the 2.4 update. The Geo Archon is easily one of the most popular characters in the game due to his shields and burst DPS abilities.

Zhongli has not only an intriguing story but also a brilliant playstyle. Having him in the team has helped several players in clearing end-game challenges such as Spiral Abyss with ease.

Here's everything to know about Zhongli's banner in patch 2.4.

Zhongli banner release date and time in Genshin Impact 2.4

Zhongli's banner will be released today, on January 25, 2022. However, the release time for the banners will vary slightly across different regions.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



For more wallpapers, please click here >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/63…



#GenshinImpact The Event Wish "Gentry of Hermitage" will be available after January 25 18:00! During this period, "Vago Mundo" Zhongli (Geo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost, so don't miss out~For more wallpapers, please click here >>> The Event Wish "Gentry of Hermitage" will be available after January 25 18:00! During this period, "Vago Mundo" Zhongli (Geo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost, so don't miss out~For more wallpapers, please click here >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/63…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/1fd7yuv6xD

Players on Asia servers will get the Zhongli banner earlier than North American and European servers. The release times for the banners on each server are:

Asia - 6:00 PM (UTC+8)

- 6:00 PM (UTC+8) EU - 6:00 PM Central European Time

- 6:00 PM Central European Time NA - 6:00 PM Eastern Time on January 26, 2022

From the looks of it, the banner will be released at different times in each time zone because the developers want to roll out characters when players are most active.

As usual, Zhongli's banner will be live for 21 days until February 15, 2022. The banner will leave the game when the server maintenance for patch 2.5 begins.

Four-star characters in Zhongli's upcoming banner in Genshin Impact

The following four-star characters will have a boosted drop-rate alongside Zhongli:

Xingqiu

Beidou

Yanfei

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Gentry of Hermitage" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Vago Mundo" Zhongli (Geo)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat! Event Wish "Gentry of Hermitage" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Vago Mundo" Zhongli (Geo)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/8dmqwNICV0

Xingqiu is undoubtedly one of the best support characters in Genshin Impact. He might not be the most compatible with Zhongli, but other DPS units like Diluc and Hu Tao unleash their true potential with him.

Yanfei, on the other hand, is a decent four-star DPS character. She belongs to Pyro, which always helps in triggering reactions like Melt and Vaporize. With good investment, players won't regret unlocking her.

Lastly, Beidou is a highly underrated damage dealer because her attack scalings are surprisingly high. Players just need to learn her playstyle, and they can then rely on her for end-game content.

Also Read Article Continues below

All in all, Zhongli's re-run banner in the ongoing patch definitely seems ideal for low spenders of F2P players. In addition, the Vortex Vanquisher will also be available in the Epitome Invocation banner with Amos' Bow for Ganyu.

Edited by Shaheen Banu