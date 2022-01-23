Best Genshin Impact Xiao build and team comps for Spiral Abyss

Xiao is a pretty straightforward character to use in the current Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 2.4.

Some of Xiao's best weapons are:

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

Staff of Homa

Deathmatch

Blackcliff Pole

As far as team comps go, Zhongli is arguably the best unit to pair with Xiao. His shields help protect him, which is always nice. Not to mention, it can reduce foes' Anemo RES and Physical RES by 20%, which is something that Xiao greatly appreciates.

Other great teammates for him in Genshin Impact 2.4's Spiral Abyss include:

Albedo

Jean

Sucrose

Xiao builds and team comps for Genshin Impact 2.4's Spiral Abyss

Fortunately, he's pretty easy to use

Xiao users should build him entirely on his offensive capabilities. As far as artifacts go, he only needs any mix of a 2-piece of:

Viridescent Venerer (gives an Anemo DMG +15% Bonus)

Gladiator's Finale (gives ATK +18%)

Shimenawa's Reminiscence (gives ATK +18%)

Ideal main stats on his artifacts include:

Sands of Eon: ATK%

ATK% Goblet of Eonothem: Anemo% or ATK%

Anemo% or ATK% Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

Good weapons for Xiao in the Spiral Abyss

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is even seen in his official artwork (Image via miHoYo)

Xiao's best weapons are either Primordial Jade-Winged Spear or Staff of Homa. The first weapon is easy to slap on him and not worry about any specific HP percentages, so it's often the preferred choice.

Both polearms are of the 5-star rarity, meaning that some Xiao mains might not have access to them (not to mention that their appearances on banners are limited). Fortunately, there are a few other good options.

Deathmatch is only available through the paid Battle Pass (Image via Genshin Impact)

Deathmatch is a P2W weapon that players can only get by paying for the Gnostic Hymn and reaching BP Level 30. Still, it's an excellent 4-star polearm that boosts his CRIT Rate, and its effect is helpful throughout all of the Spiral Abyss.

Unlucky F2P players without the other weapons should resort to using Blackcliff Pole. It's a CRIT DMG polearm, although its effect is less beneficial on floors where there's only one enemy.

Good Xiao team comps for the Spiral Abyss

An example of a good team comp is:

Xiao

Zhongli

Albedo

Jean

The vast majority of teams that clear Genshin Impact 2.4's Spiral Abyss with Xiao use Zhongli. He's not mandatory per se, but Zhongli's abilities synergize excellently with Xiao, making him the easiest teammate to use alongside him.

Using him is also good for Geo Elemental Resonance, which increases shield strength by 15% and makes shielded characters deal 15% more DMG.

Jean is another great ally (Image via Genshin Impact)

Geo Elemental Resonance works excellently with what Xiao needs, so it means that some players need a second Geo unit. In that case, Albedo is desirable, especially if the player has a C4 version (for bonus Plunging Attack DMG when his Elemental Skill is active).

Jean is a viable battery and healer, traits which Xiao teams can definitely appreciate. Her C4 can also reduce enemies' Anemo RES by 40% when she uses her Elemental Burst.

Sucrose is an excellent 4-star to consider (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another good team comp is:

Xiao

Zhongli

Albedo

Sucrose

In this case, Sucrose is a F2P alternative to Jean if the player doesn't have her (or have her at C4). These aren't the only viable options for clearing 2.4's Spiral Abyss, but they're consistent and easy to use.

