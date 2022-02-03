Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream start time in UTC, EST, CEST, IST and more timezones

Genshin Impact's upcoming livestream will feature a lot of content from the 2.5 update, giving players a sneak peek at the new version.

These livestreams are usually some of the biggest events in the community, with fans from all over the world gathering to see information about characters, quests, lore, and more.

Fans won't want to miss out on this new livestream, as it looks to be one of the biggest so far. Gamers can find out when this livestream will begin in their time zone here.

Genshin Impact 2.5: Livestream times revealed

Thanks to an official post from the Genshin Impact Twitter page, fans finally have confirmation on the exact date that the livestream will begin.

It will be broadcast on the game's official Twitch page on February 4, at 7:00 AM (UTC-5) EST. Here's what the timings look like for fans around the world:

Eastern Standard Time: 7:00 AM

Coordinated Universal Time: 12:00 PM

Central European Summer Time: 2:00 PM

Indian Standard Time: 5:30 PM

British Summer Time: 1:00 PM

Chinese Standard Time: 8:00 PM

What can players expect from the livestream?

The upcoming update will focus on Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko, and will likely bring players on a journey through Inazuma to stop a new growing threat. Fans will learn about the duo from the update, as they are expected to feature prominently during the livestream.

These two characters hold a lot of significance to Inazuma's storyline, and will have a large role to play in update 2.5.

Of course, fans can also look forward to Redeem Codes for free Primogems, and as with most update livestreams, the developers are expected to give away 300 Primogems. Fans won't want to miss out on the Primogems, as they are a great way to save up for new characters like Yae Miko.

Genshin Impact 2.5 is only a few days away, and this livestream will reveal a lot about the new update.

