Genshin Impact 2.5 free Primogems guide: How to get 10000+ primogems worth F2P fates

Genshin Impact version 2.5 is right around the corner and several exciting banners will arrive with it. Yae Miko's banner in the first half will be followed by Raiden Shogun and Kokomi rerun banners in the second half.

Naturally, to unlock any of these characters, players will require a ton of Primogems. Genshin Impact's gacha system is merciless, and F2P (free to play) players often complain about it.

Here's how one can get over 10,000 Primogems in the upcoming update.

Genshin Impact 2.5 guide to collect over 10,000 Primogems worth F2P fates

1) Daily Commissions

Daily Commissions are often overlooked, but if players consistently complete them, they can easily collect 2520 Primogems from them.

Completing four Daily Commissions and claiming the reward from the guild amounts to 60 Primogems/day. Update 2.5 will be released on February 16, 2022 and will last for 42 days.

Hence, players can get 2520 Primogems just by devoting 5-10 minutes to the game daily.

2) Battle Pass

This article will only talk about the F2P elements in Genshin Impact such as the Battle Pass. If players do not buy it for $10, they can still get 5 Acquaint Fates at every 10 levels.

In terms of Primogems, 5 Acquaint Fates are equal to 800 Primogems. There's a possibility that players will unlock a four-star or five-star constellation with these Fates and get Starglitter.

3) Shop- Stardust Exchange

Players can buy five Intertwined Fates and five Acquaint Fates from the shop every month. These fates are equal to 1600 Primogems, and can also help in collecting Masterless Starglitter.

With all the Primogems and fates obtained from the update, it is safe to assume that players will get at least 10 Masterless Starglitter that can be exchanged for two Intertwined/Acquaint wishes (320 Primogems).

4) Spiral Abyss

Although challenging, it's not impossible to complete the end-game Spiral Abyss as an F2P player. With eight properly built DPS and support characters, players can aim to get 36 stars and collect 600 Primogems.

The Spiral Abyss resets every month on the 1st and 16th. It will reset thrice during version 2.5, meaning that players can get 1800 Primogems from it.

5) Achievements

With every update, Genshin Impact adds new quests and content. This means that new achievements will be added and they will at least grant 5 Primogems upto 20.

As per calculations, completing all achievements can help in getting over 250 Primogems. Guides for the same will be available soon after the update drops.

5. Character test runs

Ahead of the banners, Genshin Impact lets players test run the upcoming characters. In patch 2.5, three five-star characters, Kokomi, Raiden Shogun, and Yae Miko will be up for test runs.

Each test run grants 20 Primogems, which amounts to a total of 60 Primogems.

6. Story Quests

Story Quests for Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko will be released in the next patch. Each quest, upon completion, will grant 60 Primogems. In total, players can expect 120 Primogems.

The Archon storyline will progress as well and it gives 120 Primogems.

7. Events

Events are easily the biggest source of Primogems in patch 2.5.

The Three Realms Gateway Offering event will be massive and over 1000 Primogems might be rewarded in it. Moreover, three events named Divine Ingenuity, Of Drink A-Dreaming, and Hyakunin Ikki will give at least 420 Primogems each.

Hence, the total number of Primogems from events will be at least 2260.

8. Compensation and bug fixes

The 2.6 livestream will take place during patch 2.5 meaning that players can get up to 300 Primogems from redeem codes. Also, when the 2.5 update drops, 600 Primogems compensation will be provided via in-game mail.

9. Web events and HoYoLAB daily check-in

Players can check-in daily on HoYoLAB through the app or the website. They will have to login every day and on four separate days, they'll get 20 Primogems each time. During the 42 days of the 2.5 patch, players can collect 80 Primogems with this habit.

Lastly, Genshin Impact has been releasing a ton of web events lately. They are quite simple and hardly require any effort. These web-events often grant around 100-120 Primogems.

If patch 2.5 introduces 3-4 web events, players can easily expect around 300 Primogems.

It is worth noting that the aforementioned calculations reveal the amount of Primogems in terms of Acquaint Fates as well. Wishes on the Standard Banner might not help F2P players in getting Yae Miko or other featured units, but they can still expect Masterless Starglitter from these pulls.

Also, these estimates are based on the assumption that Genshin Impact players have already completed all the Hangout quests, Story Quests, and World Quests.

If they haven't explored any of the regions including Enkonomiya fully, it is recommended that they start exploring and get Primogems from the chests too.

