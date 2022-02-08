5 most awaited Genshin Impact character rerun 2022

Genshin Impact 2.5 launches in a week. Choosing which banners to pull is a tactical decision since a lot of grind and money goes into it. This is why re-run banners are so important in the game, as it reassures the players that they are not missing out.

Rerun banners are also beneficial for players new to the Genshin Impact, giving them a chance to try their luck obtaining the re-run characters. The five most awaited character reruns players are waiting for in 2022.

Most awaited Genshin Impact character reruns in 2022

5) Yoimiya

Yoimiya Naganohara in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Yoimiya is a five-star pyro unit that uses her bow to shoot down enemies. The owner of the Naganohara Fireworks is also known as the “Queen of the Summer Festival” and is loved by all in Inazuma for her personality.

Yoimiya can perform fill up the roles of a DPS or sub-DPS depending on the artifact and weapons. Her elemental skill increases the damage of her normal attacks inflict pyro on them and she can mark enemies with her elemental burst, which will deal pyro damage in intervals.

According to leaks, Yoimiya’s re-run is not that far. Players can expect her to re-run in the second phase of the 2.6 update.

4) Kamisato Ayaka

The daughter of the Yashiro Commission's Kamisatio clan, Kamisato Ayaka is a five-star cryo that uses a sword. She is an actual DPS in every aspect, her elemental skills allow her to launch nearby opponents in the air dealing AoE cryo damage, while her elemental burst can repeatedly deal massive cryo damage to the enemies hit by it.

According to the official announcements, Kamisato Ayaka will be featured in the 2.6 update and some leaks suggest that players can expect a brother-sister duo in the same patch.

3) Venti

Venti in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Venti is the first archon we met at the beginning of Genshin Impact and one of the game's highly awaited characters. This five-star anemo unit is one of the best support in the game as both his skill and burst focus on crowd control. When equipped with a four-piece Viridescent Venerer, Venti can shred opponents' elemental resistance.

According to recent leaks, Venti is speculated to have his re-run with Kazuha in version 2.6 or later updates

2) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

The electro archon Raiden Shogun is a five-star polearm user that excels as an on-field battery. She can deal continuous electro damage to opponents with her elemental skill, while her elemental burst can deal massive AoE electro damage. Both her skill and burst help her provide energy to her party members.

This highly anticipated unit is having her re-run in the second phase of the upcoming patch version 2.5 and Sangonomiya Kokomi.

1) Kaedehara Kazuha

The most awaited character to have their re-run in 2022 is Kaedehara Kazuha. The five-star anemo character was slept on during his first launch, but the players quickly realized Kazuha’s true potential in Spiral Abyss.

Kazuha has skills that prioritize crowd control, making him one of the best supports in the game. His elemental skills particularly help him with exploration as well.

There have been six version updates and players have yet to see the re-run of Kaedehara Kazuha. Fortunately, we have information from recent leaks that Kazuha will finally have his re-run in the version 2.6 update

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen